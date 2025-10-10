MiB: Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments. The firm oversees $16 trillion on its platform for 20 million clients, of which $6.4 trillion in discretionary assets. Timmer is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT), Part of Fidelity’s Global Asset Allocation (GAA) group and a specialist in asset allocation and global macro strategy. Has been at Fidelity for 30 years and has 40+ years of experience

Previously, Co-managed Fidelity Global Strategies Fund from 2007 to 2014, and was a VP at Fixed Income at ABN AMRO.

We discuss his career and the current state of markets. He explains why he is bullish on equities and why gold might still have further to run.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Favorite Books