RWM Coming to DC!

I am excited to let you know we will be coming back to D.C. next month, November 17th and 18th.

Our relationship with the nation’s capital goes back to the earliest days of the firm. When we launched in 2013, I was writing a twice-monthly personal finance column for the Washington Post. DC was close; it was always a fun trip to meet people who wanted to learn a better way to manage their investments.

RWM’s philosophy was built on three core premises: First, be a fiduciary to your clients, always putting their interests first. This sounds terribly obvious today, but that was an outlier belief in the industry then. Second, create a financial plan for clients, and match their portfolios to their goals and risk tolerances. It’s not about beating the market; it is about achieving financial security with the least amount of angst. Last, keep the clients informed about what matters—and explain what doesn’t and why—to help them better manage their own behaviors, especially when volatility increases and markets undergo their all-too-regular spasms.

That was true in the early 2010s, and it remains just as true today.

Our biggest change today is the organizational alpha we have created around those core concepts. We have gone far beyond asset management; we added Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Services, Corporate Retirement, Family Office Services, and Institutional Investing. None of these services were part of the original plan, they all came about in response to demand from clients.

When we first started going to D.C., the firm had 7 employees and less than 100 million dollars. Today, there are 80 of us, and our assets under management are $6.4 billion (as of June 30, 2025)

I will be hosting a live Masters in Business interview with Samantah McLemore of Patience Capital. She is the protégé of famed investor Bill Miller. If you are interested in learning what we do, or speaking with an advisor, or attending the taping, email us at info@ritholtzwealth.com (subject line “DC”) to set up a time to talk to us about your situation.

Looking forward to seeing you in DC.