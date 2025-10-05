1938 Talbot Lagos T150

This weekend, I am at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motorweek. I have some fun interviews teed up and have seen several amazing vehicles.

Events of this sort make me think about cars like this achingly beautiful Figoni & Falaschi-designed Talbot — perhaps the most beautiful car I have ever seen.

This was the first time I have seen it in person.

Originally purchased new by Antoine Schumann, a gentleman race driver and banker to replace his Bugatti Type 50 (1938 cost: 165,000 francs). It is the only Figoni Teardrop Coupé built on the T150 C Lago Spéciale chassis. It won its class at the 1948 Belgian Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Spa, and other well-known races, and came in 3rd unmodified at LeMans.

It was auctioned this past summer for a mere 3.6 million Euros (about $4,237,400).

UPDATE: It’s even more spectacular in person than the photos reveal



Source: Classic Driver