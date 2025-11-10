10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• No Cussing on Bloomberg: No one would be shocked to hear profanity on Wall Street from the trading floor to the boardroom. Everywhere that is except the main avenue of communication: the Bloomberg. For more than 25 years the platform that investment professionals use to get prices, news and communicate has blocked profanity. Here is the backstory… (Ted Merz)

• The Ozempic effect is finally showing up in obesity data: The decline of one of America’s biggest health crises, in two charts. (Vox)

• Why Poker is Used to Train Traders: SIG treats poker as a structured way to train probabilistic thinking. Jerrod structures the flow of the video as a parallel between 3 concepts in poker and their analogs in trading. Ante Decision practice Interpreting outcomes You’ve heard this before — both poker and trading require making decisions with incomplete information. But a more subtle point is about speed. The goal in both is the same. (Moon Tower)

• Don’t Let the Fed Become a Wing of Mar-a-Lago: Kevin Hassett, Co-Author of 1999’s “Dow 36,000,” Is Unfit to Run the Central Bank. (Intrinsic Value)

• Cockroaches in the Coal Mine: One of the most prominent characteristics of the financial markets that I’ve detected over the years is their tendency to obsess over a single topic at a given point in time. The topic eventually changes to another, but before it does, it’s often the thing people want to discuss to the near exclusion of everything else. Today it’s the recent string of episodes in sub-investment grade credit. (Oaktree Capital)

• ICE Sends a Chill Through Home Construction Industry: As ICE agents fan out to deport undocumented immigrants, their enforcement actions are creating unease among workers on building sites across the U.S., deepening the already severe labor shortage, slowing the pace of construction and driving up costs, industry officials and contractors say. (NPR)

• The 6 biggest questions about adult ADHD, answered by a neuroscientist: ADHD diagnosis has risen in recent years, particularly among adults. But we need to improve how we view and treat it. (BBC Science Focus Magazine)

• ‘None of This Is Good for Republicans’ Gerrymandering efforts look different after Election Day. (The Atlantic) see also Six election results that didn’t make the headlines: In purple states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, and deep red states like Texas and Mississippi, voters rejected the MAGA agenda. Here are six results from the 2025 elections that flew under the radar. (Popular Information)

• The Milky Way is probably full of dead civilizations: Most of the alien civilizations that ever dotted our galaxy have probably killed themselves off already. That’s the takeaway of a new study. (Live Science)

• Louis C.K. Doesn’t Need Everyone to Like Him: The comedian, who this month releases a coming-of-age debut novel, on rebuilding his career, why he doesn’t believe in comedy as therapy and what it’s like to be ‘a secret superstar.’ (Wall Street Journal)