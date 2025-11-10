10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Is $200 Million the New $100 Million in Luxury Real Estate? A surge of ultra-rich buyers has pushed asking prices to new extremes, yet many headline-grabbing megamansions languish on the market or trade for a fraction of their debut numbers. (Wall Street Journal)

• Crypto World Wipes Out $1 Trillion as Bitcoin Plunges Anew. The great crypto crash of 2025 entered a new phase on Wednesday, as Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in seven months, extending the more than $1 trillion wipeout across the digital‑asset world. The largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as $88,522, with the latest rout hitting investors big and small — from retail dip‑buyers to digital‑asset treasury firms whose stock premiums are vanishing. (Bloomberg) see also The Crypto Trades That Amplified Gains Are Now Turbocharging Losses: Bitcoin’s steep fall highlights the growth of risky bets offered by Wall Street and crypto firms alike. (Wall Street Journal)

• Stock Markets Are Spooked by Fed Rate-Cut Doubts. It’s Too Early to Panic. How quickly things can change. Markets have swung from euphoria to fright in the space of barely a week but it’s not clear that the fundamental dynamics of the U.S. economy or corporate profits have altered all that much. (Barron’s)

• 10 Things We Can Learn From Warren Buffett That Have Nothing to Do With Money: Life lessons from the Oracle of Omaha as he retires as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO. (Morningstar)

• Hedge Funds Call This Psychologist When Their Traders Start Losing: Dave Popple is tasked with finding who can cut it for hypercompetitive multimanager funds. (Wall Street Journal)

• Janet Yellen Says the US Is Undermining Its Economic Success: The former Treasury secretary warns that Trump’s attacks on the rule of law, the Fed and universities threaten the foundations of American prosperity. (Bloomberg)

• New York Lacked an Affordable Housing Portal. So These Teenagers Made One. Two “children of the pandemic” did something the grown-ups who run the city have never managed to do. (New York Times)

• The running industrial complex: I fell in love with the world’s simplest sport. Then the Instagram ads started flooding in. (Business Insider)

• Steve Bannon advised Jeffrey Epstein for years on how to rehab his reputation, texts show: Pair devised responses to public outrage about Epstein’s criminal history, his treatment by the justice system and his friendships with powerful people. (The Guardian)

• It’s the NBA’s Most Devastating Play—and It Starts With a Missed Shot: Nobody in the NBA is better at gobbling up rebounds than Steven Adams. So the Houston Rockets have turned missed shots into part of a spectacular attack. (Wall Street Journal)