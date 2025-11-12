MiB: Kristin Olson, Global Head of Alternatives for Wealth at Goldman Sachs

This week, I speak with Kristin Olson, global head of alternatives for wealth at Goldman Sachs. We discuss the alternate investing space, allocating money long-term and making alternatives more accessible to individual investors.

The self-described GS “lifer” has been there for 26 years. She started as investment banking analyst, but soon after pivoted to wealth management, focusing on alternatives. She led GS’s alt capital markets group for 23 years, overseeing 140 employees supervises about $500 billion in alt investments annually from wealth management clients.

