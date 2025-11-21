MiB: Morgan Housel on The Art of Spending Money

This week, I speak with Morgan Housel, New York Times Bestselling author of The Psychology of Money, about his new book, The Art of Spending Money. We discuss his writing process, why society takes so long to recognize change, and what market cycles mean to our psychology.

Morgan also discussed the role of innovation and financial growth in history.

A list of his current reading and published books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Söhne, the Glashütte, German watchmaker, recorded live at the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance.

Favorite Books

Published Books