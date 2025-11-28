MiB: A. Lange & Söhne CEO Wilhelm Schmid

This week, I speak with A. Lange & Söhne CEO Wilhelm Schmid at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week for a special edition of Masters in Business. Barry and Wilhelm compare watch and car design. They also discuss A. Lange & Söhne’s philosophy on watchmaking. In addition, they cover innovations in watch mechanics and watch collecting.

A. Lange & Sohne makes watches by hand, and Wilhelm discusses the production process. We also discuss the release of the new Saxonia Thin Onyx.

