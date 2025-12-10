10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• As Netflix Swallows Warner Bros., Hollywood Is in Full-Blown Panic Mode: “Everyone’s just like, ‘How is David Zaslav going to make so much money when he ran the company into the ground?’” says a studio executive. “The unjustness of that, when all these people are going to be out of work—it should be illegal.” (Vanity Fair)

• How Epstein Infiltrated the Silicon Valley Network: Behind Trump’s New Tech Order Documents show Jeffrey Epstein was not cast out after his child sex-crime conviction but remained embedded in a confidential inner circle of Silicon Valley founders with strategic influence on the modern world, including Musk, Bezos, Brin, Page, Gates and Zuckerberg. (Byline Times) see also Epstein’s Investments: Hedge funds. Brokerages. Billionaires. Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties on and off Wall Street were broader than previously known: On Wall Street, finding success takes a mix of ambition, skill and luck. But turning a good run into a fortune—and then power—requires connections. A cache of more than 18,000 emails sent to and from Epstein’s private Yahoo account, obtained by Bloomberg News earlier this year, shows the abundance of access he enjoyed across Wall Street and how relentless he was at transforming it into wealth. (Bloomberg)

• Meet the Trump administration’s 12 billionaires: At a net worth of $390 billion, it’s the wealthiest White House in modern history. (Washington Post)

• Price of a bot army revealed across hundreds of online platforms: Introducing the Cambridge Online Trust and Safety Index: The first global index tracking real-time prices for buying fake account verifications on 500+ online platforms in every country. (Cambridge)

• Bet on celebrity deaths, natural disasters, and political decisions — live on CNN! What started as niche betting platforms for political junkies has turned into something much bigger — and much worse. Many major media companies and financial apps are now integrating real-time betting odds into their platforms. (Your Brain On Money)

• Running on Empty: Copper How peak copper arrived and went completely unnoticed. (The Honest Sorceror)

• Why millennials feel hopeless about the economy: Millennials are richer than their boomer parents. They love to complain about the economy anyway. (Business Insider) see also Why are Americans Unhappy? A broken cultural archetype: It is easy to forget how astonishing modern life is … at the earthly level. A three-thousand-square-foot home, with central heat and AC, a two-car garage, and a two-acre estate complete with a swimming pool, with weekly festivals, is the life of a past baron or lord, now available, in some form, to most Americans. (Chris Arnade Walks the World)

• Tax prosecutions plunge as Trump shifts crime-fighting efforts: Federal tax prosecutions fell to their lowest level in decades this year, declining more than 27% from the year before as the Trump administration cut the ranks of attorneys and agents who pursue those cases. (Yahoo)

• America has identified its greatest enemy: Western Europe: Western Europe. Trump’s new National Security Strategy: what if groypers cosplayed George Kennan? (Programmable Mutter)

• Kennedy’s Methodical 2-Decade Quest to Dismantle Vaccine Policy: The health secretary has walled himself off from government scientists and empowered fellow activists to pursue his vaccine agenda. (New York Times) see also How Chiropractors Became the Backbone of MAHA: Why they love Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and he loves them. (Politico)