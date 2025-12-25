10 Christmas Day Reads

My jolly X-Mas Day reads:

• Santa might be Christmas’ main man, but Mrs. Claus would like a word: Don’t look now, but here comes Mrs. Claus, right down Santa Claus’ lane. While St. Nick might be the season’s marquee draw, Modrzejewski and others say Mrs. Claus’ popularity is on the rise as clients look to break from routine, enlist the character’s motherly qualities and highlight positive female role models. (USA Today)

• Societies with Little Money Are Among the Happiest on Earth: Wealth and well-being go together in many studies, but certain communities complicate this link. (Scientific American)

• Forget the Bond Vigilantes. It’s the Gold Vigilantes You Need to Worry About. The bond vigilantes, as first coined by Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni, sniff out government largess, corporate profligacy, geopolitical tremors, and inflation risks long before other financial assets and respond in kind. And by the sheer brute force of its size, bond markets force both the subjects of its wrath, and the investors that rely on them, into submission. (Barron’s)

• Crypto for Christmas? Gen Z-ers Are Cautiously Open to the Idea. Despite recent volatility in the crypto market, younger generations are still open to receiving digital currencies as gifts. (New York Times)

• Is the Tao smarter than the Dow? A high-return investment hiding in plain sight. (The Leading Edge)

• How to create a home that appeals to all five senses: The way a couch feels matters as much as how it looks. (Washington Post) see also Scent Makes a Place: How the desert taught me to smell. (Nautilus)

• America’s Tiny Airports and the People Who Love Them: Small-airport devotees brag about cheap parking, minimal TSA waits and friendly employees. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Doomsday Glacier Is Getting Closer and Closer to Irreversible Collapse: An analysis of the expansion of cracks in the Thwaites Glacier over the past 20 years suggests that a total collapse could be only a matter of time. (Wired)

• The Truth Physics Can No Longer Ignore: The fundamental nature of living things challenges assumptions that physicists have held for centuries. (The Atlantic)

• Four Perspectives on Bing Crosby: We hear him sing “White Christmas” every December, but the most inspiring stories about Bing are hidden from view. (The Honest Broker)