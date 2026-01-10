10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Even Permabears Have Portfolios. Where Jeremy Grantham Sees Value Now. The veteran investor and co-founder of GMO likes quality stocks, international value, and Japan. (Barron’s)

• Beauty Has Never Been More Cutthroat. Here’s How Sephora Plans to Stay on Top. Executives at the LVMH-owned retailer offer a rare look inside the company’s strategy. (Wall Street Journal)

• More Than 1,000 Companies Are Suing Trump Over His Tariffs. Companies are flocking to challenge the administration’s import taxes in court, after the Supreme Court started asking tough questions. (Bloomberg)

• The data center rebellion is here, and it’s reshaping the political landscape: As the buildout of AI infrastructure alarms communities, it is fast emerging as a potent electoral issue across the political divide. (Washington Post)

• 25 Lessons on Money and Meaning: Notes from everything I’ve learned so far about the deeper forces behind our financial lives (The Root of All)

• Rubio Has Long Dreamed of Changing Latin America. Embracing MAGA Opened the Door. Once a Trump critic, the secretary of state has become one of the president’s closest advisers. (Wall Street Journal) see also Dateline: Caracas: Venezuela’s Democratic Roots Deeper Than Trump Knows (or Cares) (Intrinsic Value by Roger Lowenstein)

• AI and the Human Condition. OpenAI may or may not be the most important company of the future. From the day it was founded — with a non-profit corporate structure that sought to build AGI and then control it themselves “to ensure artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity” — this company has divided the audience and invited either passionate support or aggressive eye-rolls. (Stratechery)

• The most volatile group of voters is turning on Trump: There’s a new line dividing young Americans. (Vox) see also Is the Future of MAGA Anti-Israel? For 40 years, Christian Zionism was a powerful force in American politics. A new generation on the right is taking cues from elsewhere. (New York Times)

• Among the Prophets: Science fiction and the art of prediction. (The Baffler)

• Terrence Malick’s Disciples: Why the auteur is the most influential director in Hollywood (The Yale Review)