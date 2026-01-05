10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• 11 Data Points and Discoveries That Stuck With Us in 2025: Squinting at a table, or a list, or a rough chart to divine meaning from it led to some memorable examples of process paying off: a few numbers, the shape of a line, or the pattern on a map led to more exploration and analysis. (New York Times)

• Fighting Trends Isn’t a Strategy. It’s a Personality Flaw. During every bull market, I inevitably get labeled a “permabull,” usually by people who spend their time fighting trends instead of participating in them. They want me to turn bearish while prices are going up, largely because they’ve already decided not to be involved. For some reason, that decision needs validation. (Trend Labs) see also Everyday Traders Go From Fringe Players to Dominant Market Force: It was the biggest year for individual investors since the GameStop frenzy of 2021. ‘It’s not a passing trend.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• The “Hottest” Economy? Markets Tell a Different Story. The U.S. economy entered 2025 as the “envy of the world.” It exited well behind its peers. (The Bulwark)

• A Birkin Looks Better on Your Arm Than in a Hedge Fund: Now I can even partake. Luxus, the aptly named asset manager, has a hedge fund that buys Hermes Birkin and Kelly bags on the secondary market and then flips them. The first round raised $1 million, bought 36 bags, sold them and claimed it earned a 40.6% return. There are plans to grow in 2026. (Bloomberg)

• The Top Risks of 2026 with Ian Bremmer & Eurasia Group: Top Risks is Eurasia Group’s annual forecast of the political risks that are most likely to play out over the course of the year. (Eurasia Group)

• The Condo Market Hasn’t Been This Bad in Over a Decade: Condo prices this fall posted their biggest declines since 2012, hit by rising homeowner-association dues and weaker demand. (Wall Street Journal)

• 24 million fewer vehicles: One year of congestion pricing in New York City: Traffic is down, commutes are faster, and air quality has improved in America’s largest city in the 12 months since the program took effect. (Fast Company)

• Trump says Venezuela stole U.S. oil, land and assets. Here’s the history. The government of the oil-rich nation took control of its petroleum industry in 1976, nationalizing hundreds of private businesses and foreign-owned assets. (Washington Post)

• How Trump Became the Unlikely Champion of Easing Marijuana Restrictions: Concerted lobbying push by a cannabis CEO, a Florida sheriff and a Mar-a-Lago member helped persuade the president. (Wall Street Journal) see also 5 recent scientific findings that change what we know about cannabis: As legal restrictions loosen, scientists are investigating long held beliefs that cannabis has few side effects and can effectively relieve pain. (National Geographic)

• The 8 ways that all the elements in the Universe are made: There are over 100 known elements in the periodic table. These 8 ways of making them account for every one. (Big Think)