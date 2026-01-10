10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Meme Stocks Turn 5. Will There Ever Be Another GameStop? Five years after GameStop shareholders launched a revolt, Wall Street has adapted and may have won the war. (Barron’s)

• UK Telegraph: Trump has crossed all lines: it is time to cut off his global credit card: America has lost its credibility. The only thing that can stop the president is the bond market. (Telegraph) see also The Greenland Fiasco Shows the Stock Market Is the Ultimate Check on Trump: Economic globalization and financial markets encourage the “Trump always chickens out” (TACO) cycle. If you like peace, that’s a good thing. (Reason)

• The Wall Street Star Betting His Reputation on Robots and Flying Cars: Morgan Stanley’s former autos analyst has big ideas in his new gig covering the robot economy. (Wall Street Journal)

• 2026 will be the year Cybertruck dies: Tesla CEO Elon Musk overpromised sales of 250,000 Cybertrucks annually by 2025. The company has reached barely 8% of that target. (Fast Company)

• Used Watch Prices Post Broad Gains For First Time In Years: As Secondary Market Strengthens: Morgan Stanley And WatchCharts. (Hodinkee) see also These Are the 100 Most Important Watches in the World Right Now: Nearly 1,000 pages long and weighing in at close to 25 pounds, Taschen’s new Ultimate Collector Watches is the final boss of horological coffee table books. (GQ)

• Who Owns TikTok in the U.S. Now? Several big companies and investment firms are part of the new American TikTok. Many have ties to one another and President Trump. (New York Times)

• Apple to Revamp Siri as a Built-In iPhone, Mac Chatbot to Fend Off OpenAI: The chatbot will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and replace the current Siri interface, allowing users to summon the new service by speaking the “Siri” command or holding down the side button. The new approach will go well beyond the abilities of the current Siri, with features such as searching the web, creating content, generating images, and analyzing uploaded files, and will be integrated into all of the company’s core apps. (Bloomberg)

• New York City’s Worst Highways Can Lead Somewhere Better: The expressways that Robert Moses carved into the city helped inspire the entire American highway system. Now they can be models for community-led reform. (CityLab)

• On Greenland, Europe stood up, Trump blinked, and the E.U. learned a lesson: For some in the often fractured E.U., Trump’s retreat on the Arctic territory proves that retaliation — not conciliation — is the answer to his hardball tactics. (Washington Post) see also ‘We Are Learning to Bully Back’ How Europe got Trump to cave on Greenland. (The Atlantic)

• Trump Declared a Space Race With China. The US Is Losing If you want to put people back on the moon, don’t gut the agency in charge of getting them there. (Wired)