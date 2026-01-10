10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Dopamine Markets: Investing is entertainment, traders are celebrities, BREAKING news comes with live odds, everyone has inside information, the American dream is to get rich quick. (Dopamine Markets)

• The $2 Billion Experiment to Transform Restaurants With Robots and AI: E-commerce mogul Marc Lore’s Wonder is trying to do to takeout what Amazon did to shopping. Do people want food made in a culinary fulfillment center? (Businessweek)

• The Dawn of the AI Drone: In Ukraine, a New Arsenal of Killer A.I. Drones Is Being Born: As the war grinds on, sophisticated Russian defenses have pushed Ukraine to develop a frightening new weapon: semiautonomous killing machines. In the past year, drone warfare in Ukraine has undergone a chilling transformation. Most drones require a human pilot. But some new Ukrainian drones, once locked on a target, can use A.I. to chase and strike it — with no further human involvement. This is the story of how the battlefield became the birthplace of a powerful new weapon. (New York Times)

• The Mischievous Ex-Bankers Behind “Industry:” Konrad Kay and Mickey Down failed as financiers—but they’re making a killing by depicting the profession on HBO. (New Yorker)

• The Front-Runner: California’s Gavin Newsom would rather be wrong than weak. (The Atlantic)

• How to Do Great Work. If you collected lists of techniques for doing great work in a lot of different fields, what would the intersection look like? I decided to find out by making it. (Paul Graham) see also 37 Pieces of Career Advice I Wish I’d Known Earlier: I wouldn’t say I’ve done it all because that’s one thing you learn–how much you have left to learn–but I have done a lot. I’ve had to think a lot about how to be a good employee as well as how to be a good boss. I’ve seen what makes good companies succeed and bad companies fail. I’ve seen how people get ahead…and how people get stuff. (Ryan Holiday)

• How Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ broke through celebrity podcast fatigue: The market was saturated with stars chatting with other stars. But the ‘SNL’ veteran channeled the old magic of late-night TV talk shows. Now she’s a favorite in a new Golden Globe category. (Washington Post)

• Trump: The Anti-Lincoln: On emergency power, constitutional preservation, and the regime crisis now unfolding. (Notes from the Circus)

• A New Bridge Links the Strange Math of Infinity to Computer Science: Descriptive set theorists study the niche mathematics of infinity. Now, they’ve shown that their problems can be rewritten in the concrete language of algorithms. (Wired)

• Inside the Lost ‘Star Trek’ Movie That Would Have Rebooted Kirk and Spock at Starfleet Academy: How this bold prequel plan unraveled amid studio politics, fan backlash and cast fears. (Woman’s World)