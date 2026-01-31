MiB: Kate Burke, Allspring Global Investments, CEO

This week, I speak with Kate Burke, chief executive officer of Allspring Global Investments and director on the Board of Directors at Allspring Global Investments. The firm manages over $635 billion dollars primarily in fixed income (and equity) assets for institutions. About two-thirds of Allspring’s $635 billion is on its fixed income platform, which includes their liquidity (money market) business; equity is about 20% of the assets.

We discuss her career at AllianceBernstein, including the transition from Chief Talent Officer to CEO, and her move to Allspring. We also discuss her asset management philosophy, and the firm’s long term relationship with Wells Fargo, which is its largest client, with a focus on money market, defined benefits, and institutional management business.

A list of her current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

