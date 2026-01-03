MiB: Stephanie Drescher, Apollo Chief Client and Product Development Officer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Stephanie Drescher, Apollo’s Chief Client and Product Development Officer and a member of the Firm’s Leadership Team. We discuss her start at JP Morgan, and why creating company culture is so crucial. We also discussed how Apollo manages performance and balance sheets.

The increased interest in private markets for investor portfolios, and how and investment decisions get made are a crucial part of our conversation.

Her current reading list is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

