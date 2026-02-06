10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Super Bowl ad slots hit record prices as brands return to TV marketing: Broadcaster NBC says some brands are paying more than $10mn for a 30-second slot. (Financial Times)

• Expect Equity Markets to Broaden in 2026, Led by Small Caps, International: Both fiscal and monetary stimulus should boost earnings in the U.S. and abroad, with dollar weakness continuing to underpin international stocks. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Why Tech (&) Media is complicated: In “comms” across tech, startups, and the larger ecosystem, little seems to matter anymore. It’s hard to pin down anythingconcrete or meaningful. Everything is noise and nothing can be heard. (Om)

• How Jeff Bezos Brought Down the Washington Post: The Amazon founder bought the paper to save it. Instead, with a mass layoff, he’s forced it into severe decline. (New Yorker)

• Capitalism by Sven Beckert review – an extraordinary history of the economic system that controls our lives: This article is more than 1 month old The Harvard professor provides a ceaseless flow of startling details in this exhaustively researched, 1000-year account. (The Guardian)

• An oral history of the Fed’s Covid-19 crisis: We read a bajillion pages of transcripts so you don’t have to (unless you really want to, of course). (Financial Times)

• Forget Free NYC Buses: Just Build 41 Miles of New Subways: Fare-free bus service in New York City would cost around $1 billion per year. A new report proposes spending that on a “transformative” transit expansion instead. (Citylab)

• Why Do So Many Mental Illnesses Overlap? A concept called the “p factor” attempts to explain why psychiatric disorders cannot be clearly separated. (Scientific American)

• Scenes from the 150th Westminster Dog Show: This year marks the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s 150th anniversary. Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. Penny the Doberman pinscher was named best in show on Tuesday night. A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota was the runner up. (NPR) see also Catherine O’Hara & The Oral History of ‘Best in Show’ Looking back at the dog show–centric successor to the mockumentaries ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ and ‘Waiting for Guffman’ on its 20th anniversary (The Ringer)

• Bridgerton Finally Gets It Together: The fourth season does something that should be rudimentary and yet in the context of this show, is remarkable: Because Sophie is a maid, and because the primary tension between her and Benedict necessarily involves class and labor politics, the other subplots in this season offer an array of related stories. (Vulture)