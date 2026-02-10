10 Sunday Morning Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Carl Sagan’s 9 timeless lessons for detecting baloney: Carl Sagan’s baloney detection kit taught us how to separate good science from the work of charlatans. In 2026, that matters more than ever. (Big Think)

• One Generation Runs the Country. The Next Cashed In on Crypto. The Trump sons have made billions in cryptocurrency while their father reshapes the regulatory landscape, but their investors didn’t always fare so well. Nothing to see here… (Wall Street Journal) see also Binance—Whose Founder Was Pardoned—Now Holds 87% Of Trump’s Stablecoin: Binance holds about 87% of USD1, the stablecoin issued by a Trump family crypto venture—a greater concentration than any other major stablecoin has at a single exchange—underscoring the depth of the financial relationship between Binance, whose founder Trump pardoned in October, and World Liberty Financial, which already has added an estimated $1 billion to President Donald Trump’s net worth. (Forbes)

• Divorce, Hedge-Fund Style: Inside the Breakup at Two Sigma: A rancorous divorce, a feud between billionaires and the future of a trading powerhouse. (Bloomberg)

• Intelligence Dispute Centers on Kushner Reference in Intercepted Communication: A whistle-blower has accused Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, of blocking distribution of a report that Jared Kushner’s name came up in an intercepted communication about Iran. (New York Times)

• Immigration Raids in South Texas Are Starting to Hit the Economy: The economic consequences of mass deportation raids are becoming visible in border communities. Businesses are struggling to find workers, farms are going unplanted, and the economic toll of mass deportation is becoming impossible to ignore. Trade groups are raising alarms about aggressive immigration enforcement hurting businesses in the region (Wall Street Journal) see also A Raid in a Small Town Brings Trump’s Deportations to Deep-Red Idaho: Deportation operations are no longer limited to blue-state cities; deep-red communities are feeling the impact. Even ruby-red communities are feeling the shock of aggressive immigration enforcement when it arrives on their doorstep. Wilder, Idaho, prided itself on comity. Then federal agents stormed a racetrack outside of town in October, and the reverberations are still shaking the community (New York Times)

• The Misleading Chartcrime That Killed the ACA Subsidies: One bad chart made the rounds in Congress and helped justify gutting health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. GOP leaders cited data from a Trump-aligned think tank to argue the ACA is “unaffordable”. Health economists say the numbers were spun and the full story tells the opposite. (Healthcare Uncovered / Substack)

• Uncle Sam Wants You! … to Eat “Chlorine Chicken”: The great chlorine-poultry panic of 2026 is upon us, and it’s Donald Trump’s fault. (Slate) see also How America Got So Sick: The health of a nation reflects the health of a democracy. Both are in trouble. (The Atlantic) see also Newly revealed emails undermine RFK Jr testimony about 2019 Samoa trip ahead of measles outbreak: Newly revealed emails undermine RFK Jr testimony about 2019 Samoa trip ahead of measles outbreak. Kennedy later said the purpose of his trip had nothing to do with vaccines. US embassy and UN staff at the time said otherwise, emails show. (The Guardian)

• He Cyberstalked Teen Girls for Years—Then They Fought Back: How a hacker shamed and humiliated high school girls in a small New Hampshire town, and how they helped take him down. (Wired)

• Deadlier Than Gettysburg: How the cruelty of the Confederacy’s prison camps gave rise to the rules of war. (The Atlantic)

• US federal contractor hired white supremacist leader for wildfire relief: Ian Michael Elliott of neofascist Patriot Front worked ‘crisis relief missions’ funded by Department of Agriculture. US federal contractor hired white supremacist leader for wildfire relief: A federal contractor brought on the leader of the Patriot Front white supremacist group for wildfire recovery work. (The Guardian)