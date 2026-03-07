10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Iran War’s Most Precious Commodity Isn’t Oil: Forget crude—the real strategic resource at stake in the Middle East is water, and nobody’s talking about it. (Bloomberg free)

• Capital Group’s Weird Passive Bravado: The giant active manager is trash-talking index funds while quietly borrowing from their playbook. (Financial Times) see also The attention economy is coming for investment research: FT Alphaville on how the same forces that destroyed journalism and music are now eating Wall Street research — virality over rigor, engagement over accuracy. (FT Alphaville / Substack)

• How Do We Deal with the Catastrophe of Uninsurability?: Whole regions of the world are becoming uninsurable, bringing radical uncertainty to the economy. As climate risk makes more and more properties uninsurable, the financial system faces a reckoning it hasn’t priced in. (Aeon)

• The US Had a Big Battery Boom Last Year: Despite Donald Trump’s unrelenting attacks on renewable energy, there’s a quiet revolution happening on US grids. (Wired)

• GLP-1 Drugs May Fight Addiction Across Every Major Substance: A massive study of 600,000 people suggests Ozempic and its cousins might be the most important addiction treatment breakthrough in decades. (The Conversation)

• The New Miami Gold Rush: The ultrawealthy are vying for a limited number of exclusive properties on the islands and shorelines of South Florida. (New York Times) see also What Is a City When Its Wealthiest Leave? The stickiness that once anchored people and capital to great cities is gone. It is not coming back. (Wall Street Journal)

• 6 Takeaways From Citrini’s Viral AI Doomer Article (and a Bunch of Rebuttals): The Citrini AI doomsday report went mega-viral. Read Trung breaks down the key claims, the strongest counterarguments, and what investors should actually take away from the noise. (Read Trung)

• Apocalypse No: How Almost Everything We Thought We Knew About the Maya Is Wrong: The collapse narrative is a myth, and the real story is far more interesting than the doomsday version. (The Guardian)

• Pentagon Eyes Ukrainian Interceptor Drones to Counter Iran: Kyiv pioneered cheap, mass-produced machines to battle Russian Shaheds—now the U.S. military wants in on the action. (Financial Times) see also Iran’s Underground ‘Missile Cities’ Have Become One of Its Biggest Vulnerabilities: U.S. and Israeli aircraft are circling over the subterranean bases, destroying missile launchers as they emerge to fire (Wall Street Journal)

• Scrubbing Back In: The Scrubs reboot is happening. The Ringer goes inside what Zach Braff, Bill Lawrence, and the original cast are planning — and whether lightning can strike twice. (The Ringer)