Ill-Liquidity Premium



Source: Cambridge Associates/JPM assisted by Claude

There’s an excess of news flow from the SCOTUS rejection of IEEPA tariffs to the current Middle East/Iran war.

I suspect some important items are getting overlooked. Perhaps the biggest is the goings on in private credit.

I don’t want to get distracted by gates and redemptions, belated marks, or even blow-ups. Instead, let’s address the Tweepadock in the room: The combination of unfettered growth and massive consolidation has significantly reduced the number of public equities, even as the entire public markets themselves have grown enormously. This has led to a huge surge in the number and variety of alternative asset classes, most notably private equity and debt.

Should you be considering adding illiquid debt, credit, equity, or RE, there are some issues you may wish to consider. Too often, the debate gets framed in binary terms, but reality is often far more complex and nuanced.

The Argument : The big selling point is that illiquid alternatives may improve your risk-adjusted returns, add diversification, and provide access to non-correlated returns. These are proven results from many top-tier managers. The drawbacks are illiquidity, lack of transparency, high fees, and (to borrow Cliff Asness’ phrase) volatility-laundering.

The biggest variables affecting all of the above are 1) Timing, or when you deploy your capital, and 2) Fund/Manager selection, or the exact fund and vintage you choose. It’s not as simple or clear-cut as much of the sales literature makes it out to be.

Illiquidity Premium: Investors in private alternatives select from a universe of options that do not provide daily liquidity. This creates a broad choice of potential investments that can (and sometimes do) generate a higher return than the public markets provide. The trade-off is that you have to be willing to tie up your capital for years at a time. And the caveat is that not all private investments generate an above-market return.

Do you need Privates? For the typical households with a diversified portfolio of stocks bonds whether through mutual funds and ETF’s or direct indexing, likely do not need alternatives. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want alts or aren’t interested in either additional returns and or diversification.

Households with $5,000,000 in investment portfolios or less are likely fully diversified, so long as they are willing to withstand the occasional market volatility and drawdown.

In the $5-10 million range, the main question is how long you’re willing to lock up capital. Life changes do happen, and if you need liquidity, exiting alternatives early can be costly. For households with portfolios over $10,000,000, the key question is whether alts meet their long-term goals and suit their financial planning needs.

Do Privates need you? As we’ve seen across all sorts of institutional products, the appeal of the retail investor is that they have become an immense pool of capital measured in the 10s of trillions of dollars. As the number of private funds have expanded many have exhausted how much they can tap the institutional investor base. It was inevitable that they would reach out o the 401K and retail investor base – the dollar amounts are simply catnip to so many funds.

Sturgeon’s Corollary: I’ve mentioned sturgeon’s law and its corollary too many times to count; the key element to remember is that most investment products are mediocre at best. This is true for mutual funds, ETF’s, SPACs, hedge funds, venture funds, as well as all forms of illiquid alts including private credit and debt.

I used Claude to access Cambridge Associates data and create the chart at top showing the dispersion among top and bottom quartiles of alternatives. Venture capital is the big outlier, with the widest disp[ersion imaginable. But private equity, and debt also have a very wide dispersion — good funds do a little better than public markets, and mediocre funds do much worse.

Quality: If you can get into the top decile (quartile even?) of alts/privates, that changes the calculus as to whether or not you should be deploying your capital in that direction.

The top tier is more than just good returns: it’s a long-term track record, transparency, reasonable fees, intelligent co-investors, and a general high degree of ethics and professionalism. I have heard far too many horror stories about alts gone wrong to advise you not to blindly stumble into too many of the available options.

My Conclusion: I remain unconvinced that the MEDIAN alternative fund is worth the fees, illiquidity, and complexity. Unless you can get into a top fund, it is simply not worth the headaches.

Previously:

Sturgeon’s Corollary (December 4, 2025)

Your Co-Investors in BREIT (December 12, 2022)

MiB: Private Equity/Credit

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NOTE: I wrote this entire post myself. I used Claude to generate the chart and table above; I use Grammarly to spell/grammar check the Word doc it was drafted in.