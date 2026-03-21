MiB: Bill Miller IV, CIO, PM, Miller Value Fund

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This week, I speak with Bill Miller IV, Chief Investment Officer and the Portfolio Manager for the Miller Value Fund about his start in investing. We discuss the rise of bitcoin, and how it may mirror technology in general. We also discuss his firm’s approach to high concentration and conviction investing.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Judd Kessler, the Howard Marks Endowed Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The winner of the Vernon L. Smith Ascending Scholar Prize,he is the author of is Lucky by Design The Hidden Economics You Need to Get More of What You Want.





Current Reading/Favorite Books