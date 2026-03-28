MiB: Judd Kessler, Lucky by Design

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This week, I speak with Judd Kessler, author of “Lucky by Design: The Hidden Economics You Need to Get More of What You Want,” and a professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

We discuss his research into the hidden markets that allocate value to desirable things such as restaurant reservations. We also delve into Judd’s research into how couples allocate their resources within a relationship and possible alternate ways to distribute concert tickets.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (audio), YouTube (video), and Bloomberg.All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Songyee Yoon, founder and managing partner of Principal Venture Partners, an AI-focused investment firm established in 2024, and since 2025 a member of the board of directors of HP Inc.

Authored Book

Current Reading/Favorite Books