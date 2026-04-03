10 Good Friday Reads

My end-of-week morning reads:

• Public Anger Is Rising: Congress briefly showed signs of productivity before reverting to form. The public’s frustration with dysfunction is reaching a boiling point. Even TMZ is channeling the national discontent. (The Atlantic)

• Have Trump’s tariffs worked? This is where things stand a year after ‘Liberation Day’ US foreign direct investment is lower; US factories employ 89,000 fewer people; US goods trade deficit is UP 2%; The government collected a lot of money but has to give it back; Inflation remains elevated. (NPR) see also Happy Liberation Day 1-Year Anniversary! On the one-year anniversary of Liberation Day and its cascading effects on markets, trade, and investor behavior. Depending on where you look, the impact of the tariffs varies from modest to somewhat embarrassing to completely disastrous. Let’s examine the data to understand this better. What a difference a year makes. (The Big Picture)

• How Working in America Became So Joyless: The loss of small perks and rise of AI have conspired to strip work of all fun; ‘It feels like a funeral in the office right now.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Who’s Ready to Invade Cuba?!: Russian oil tankers are docking in Cuban ports while the Iran war heats up. Jonathan V. Last asks whether anyone in Washington is paying attention to what’s happening 90 miles offshore. (The Bulwark)

• Hitler’s Edifice Complex: He was obsessed with adding an expensive new wing to the Reich Chancellery, part of his grandiose architectural ambitions for the nation’s capital. Timothy Ryback on Hitler’s obsession with grandiose architecture as an expression of power. The parallels to modern strongmen building monuments to themselves are hard to miss. (The Atlantic)

• A Detailed Timeline of Jeffrey Epstein’s Final Hours: With Epstein’s prison guards called before the House Oversight Committee, Vanity Fair reconstructs the final hours in meticulous detail. One of Epstein’s prison guards has been called to speak before the House Oversight Committee this week. Ahead of her expected testimony, here’s a detailed look at what we know about the convicted sex offender’s conspiracy-theory-shrouded death. (Vanity Fair)

• What Is the Magic Number When It Comes to Close Friends? The science of friendship has a number, and it changes as you age. Quality over quantity isn’t just a cliché—it’s backed by research. The number varies from person to person and changes as we move through different phases of life. (Wall Street Journal)

• The right’s embrace of Adam Carolla cost him friends and gigs — but not his edge: Carolla traded the comedy mainstream for conservative media and lost friends along the way. The podcaster says he isn’t interested in climbing the late-night ladder or striking big deals as much as being able to say — often vulgarly — whatever he wants. A portrait of what happens when a comedian picks a political lane. (Washington Post)

• NASA’s Historic Lunar Mission Launch, in Photos: Stunning images from the Artemis II launch—the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years. The photos capture the scale, the fire, and the emotion. (Time) see also Inside NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon and Back: NASA’s Artemis II mission is sending astronauts on a lunar mission with big stakes in the program’s future plans. On April 1, NASA is set to send astronauts on a journey around the moon, part of a historic mission called Artemis II. The trip will mark humanity’s return to the lunar vicinity for the first time since the last Apollo mission sent astronauts to the moon in 1972. (Bloomberg)

• Colman Domingo Almost Quit Acting. Now His 50s Are the Best Years of His Career. The actor has become one of the most talked-about stars in Hollywood with an Emmy win and Oscar nods. But he’s always hedged his bets. (Wall Street Journal)