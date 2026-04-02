10 Thursday AM Reads

My Passover WFH reads:

• FDA approves Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 pill, opening the next phase of the weight loss drug market: The FDA approved a GLP-1 pill from Eli Lilly called Foundayo. Foundayo isn’t as effective as Lilly’s weekly shot Zepbound, but the once-daily pill could be attractive for people looking for convenience, and it can be scaled around the world, Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said. Lilly is also awaiting data from a more potent weight loss shot called retatrutide. (CNBC)

• Bitcoin gets new expiration date thanks to Google researchers: Google’s quantum computing research just set a new date for when Bitcoin’s cryptography could be broken: 2029. The crypto community should be paying closer attention. (Mashable) see also Quantum frontiers may be closer than they appear: Google is introducing a 2029 timeline for post-quantum cryptography migration. If they’re right, every encryption standard we rely on has an expiration date. (Google Blog)

• See How Hollywood’s Job Market Is Collapsing: Studios are making fewer movies and shows than they did just a few years ago. The ones they do make are increasingly being shot outside the U.S. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Epstein Class Had a Signature Weakness: Jacob Weisberg and Emiliano Ponzi argue that the Epstein saga exposed a fundamental flaw in elite culture—the belief that wealth and connections make you untouchable. (New York Times)

• This new open-source office suite wants to replace Google Docs and Microsoft Office: Euro-Office is a new open-source project supported by Nextcloud, EuroStack, Wiki, Proton, Soverin, Abilian, and other companies based in Europe. The goal is to build an online office suite that can open and edit standard Microsoft Office documents (DOCX, PPTX, XLSX) and the OpenDocument format (ODS, ODT, ODP) used by LibreOffice and OpenOffice. The current design is remarkably close to Microsoft Office and its tabbed toolbars, so there shouldn’t be much of a learning curve for anyone used to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. (How To Geek)

• The Difference Between California-Produced Gas And The Other 49 States: California gas prices have been noticeably higher than those of every other member of the contiguous 48 for several decades. This is not only due to geography, but also the state’s special, more environmentally friendly fuel formula, as well as the added taxes on top of the standard gasoline prices. (Jalopnik)

• Against Introspection: What Marc Andreessen Got Right (and Wrong) (The Ruffian)

• American Aviation Is Near Collapse: Fatal crashes, overstressed controllers, and endless security lines reveal a system teetering on the brink of failure. An Atlantic Daily edition on how TSA cuts, DHS dysfunction, and aging infrastructure are converging into a crisis. (The Atlantic)

• How hacked surveillance cameras are fueling assassinations in Iran: Security feeds and traffic cameras have helped guide some of the most audacious targeted killings in modern history. Security researchers say the underlying vulnerabilities cover the planet and are easy to exploit (Scientific American)

• ‘Full Send’—NASA Launches Astronauts on Historic Moon Flight: Artemis II mission seeks to accomplish a lunar return with an astronaut flyby. (Wall Street Journal)