10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How Bonds Ended the Civil War—and Led to the Rise of J.P. Morgan: The financial history of the Civil War reads like a thriller—government bonds, speculative fever, and the rise of the most powerful banker in American history. (Barron’s)

• Long-Term Money: Morgan Housel on the power of compounding and why most people can’t fathom how the world will look in 50 years. If you could show our ancestors a modern grocery store, they’d faint. (Collaborative Fund)

• My Quest to Solve Bitcoin’s Great Mystery: A reporter chases the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto and lands on Adam Back. The greatest pseudonymous act in financial history may finally have its face. Bitcoin’s creator has hidden behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto for 17 years. But a trail of clues buried deep in crypto lore led to a 55-year-old computer scientist named Adam Back. (New York Times)

• Long-Term Money If you could show any of these people a modern grocery store, they would faint from disbelief. They could not comprehend that the biggest challenge of grocery shopping is deciding which of the 19 brands of jelly to buy, or that in January you can buy papayas in Minnesota. But most shocking would be the pharmacy in the back, which they would find magical. And what would their response be? “You are so spoiled.” (Collaborative Fund).

• The creation of instant: coffee Instant coffee seems unremarkable. It’s just powder and hot water. But making it work took decades: Instant coffee seems unremarkable. It’s just powder and hot water. But making it work took decades. (Works In Progress)

• Finding the Cattle Queen: Steakhouse royalty, feminist icon, fungible tourism graphic—she deserves a proper title. (N+1)

• Joanna Stern on how AI told her to quit The Wall Street Journal: The WSJ’s top tech columnist recounts how an AI system advised her to leave her job. A fascinating and unsettling window into how these tools are reshaping how people think about their careers. (Semafor)

• Snake Bros Keep Getting Bitten by Their Lethal Pets. Only Zoos Can Save Them Your venomous serpent bites you, and the clock is ticking. America’s zoo network is the last line of defense for social media’s deadliest hobby. Your venomous serpent bites you, and the clock is ticking. America’s zookeepers—and a cooler full of rare antivenom—are your best chance of survival. (Wired)

• The Hair-Loss Drug Rewriting the Rules of Masculinity: Finasteride isn’t just saving hairlines—it’s reshaping how men think about aging, vanity, and what they’re willing to swallow (literally) to hold onto youth. (New York Times)

• The World’s Best Destinations for Astrotourism in 2026: From nocturnal wildlife safaris to stargazing train rides, a dark sky expert shares her favorite astrotourism adventures around the world. (Outside)