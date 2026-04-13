Last Call! RWM in San Francisco for Two Live MiB shows!

Come meet us in San Francisco!

If you are an investor looking for a better way to manage your entire financial life, please reach out to us at Info AT RitholtzWealth.com.

If you are an Advisor who wants to be part of one of the fastest-growing, independent, employee-owned RIAs, come talk to us!

If you want to see a live taping of Masters in Business, I am doing. two live shows at Bloomberg’s San Francisco offices:

Glen Kacher, Chief Investment Officer and Founder

Light Street Capital A conversation with Glen Kacher of Light Street Capital on long-term technology investing, navigating market cycles, and the principles that shape Light Street’s investment approach. Estimates of Kacher’s returns are +46% in 2023, +59.4% in 2024, and +37% in 2025 on ~$1B in AUM

And:

Rahul Kishore. Founder and Managing Partner

Epicenter Capital Jingwen Wang, Founder and Chief Investment Officer

Doxara Capital Two emerging managers on what it takes to build an institutional caliber fund from the ground up in today’s highly competitive alternatives landscape, from strategy definition and capital formation to operational infrastructure, investor alignment, and the evolving role of technology and AI.

Event Details

Date: April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Location: Pier 3, The Embarcadero, Bloomberg San Francisco HQ

Pier 3, The Embarcadero, Bloomberg San Francisco HQ Guests: Glen Kacher, CIO & Founder, Light Street Capital

Glen Kacher, CIO & Founder, Light Street Capital Guests: Jingwen Wang, Doxara Capital and Rahul Kishore, Epicenter Capital

Jingwen Wang, Doxara Capital and Rahul Kishore, Epicenter Capital Host: Barry Ritholtz

Barry Ritholtz Admission: Invite only

More on the event here.

Admission is limited, and you must have a ticket in advance to attend! Reach out to us HERE.

~~~

For those of you interested in learning about how RWM works with clients or information about the event, please reach out to us.

Previously:

The Evolution of Alpha (April 3, 2026)

Ritholtz Wealth Management Is Coming to San Francisco! (March 26, 2026)

RWM Coming to San Francisco April 14-16 (February 26, 2026)