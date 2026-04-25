MiB: David Gardner, Co-Founder, The Motley Fool

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This week, I speak with David Gardner, Co-Founder of The Motley Fool. We discuss his new book book “Rule Breaker Investing: How to Pick the Best Stocks of he Future and Build Lasting Wealth.”

We also discuss the the Rule Breaker framework — David’s checklist for spotting the kind of high-growth, category-defining companies (think early Amazon, Netflix, NVIDIA) that drive long-run portfolio returns — and the trade-offs versus more conservative approaches. David’s podcast at the Fool, Rule Breaker Investing, has been going since 2015.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Bloomberg.The video version is on YouTube. The full archive of MiB episodes can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Joe McLean, Managing Partner at MAI Capital Management, where he leads firm’s Sports & Entertainment division, serving 100s of pro athletes/entertainers across NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA + NASCAR. His path to finance runs directly through the locker room as a 4-year NCAA Division 1 player at U of Arizona. Dubbed the athlete’s “Money Whisperer” by the New York Times, he is known for his non-negotiable 60% savings mandate for clients.

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