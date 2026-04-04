This week, I speak with Songyee Yoon, founder and managing partner of Principal Venture Partners. Her AI-focused investment firm established in 2024, and since 2025, she has beem a member of the board of directors of HP.

We discuss her venture firm’s focus on AI-native companies, and understanding technological innovation. We also cover the tech investment landscape and how she determines which companies are native to AI and which are just “chasing the boom.”

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including azny podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Bloomberg, YouTube (video), and YouTube (audio). All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Philippe Bouchaud, co‑founder, chair & head of research/chief scientist at Capital Fund Management (CFM) The $20 billion dollar fiorm specializes in managed futures). He beghan his career in theoretical physics, was awarded the IBM young scientist prize (1990) + C.N.R.S. Silver Medal (1996), and has published over 300 scientific papers and several books in physics & finance.





Current Reading/Favorite Books