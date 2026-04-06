Next Week! RWM Takes San Francisco!

I am heading out to the West Coast with 9 of my colleagues to meet with clients of the firm in San Francisco on April 14-16! I’ll also be hosting a Masters in Business live at the Bloomberg HQ at Pier 3.

Reach out if you’re interested in learning how RWM solves problems involving:

-Capital gains tax management -Working out of (or around) concentrated stock positions -Planning the sale of a business -Bespoke fixed income strategies -Tax advantaged borrowing –Employee Stock Option Plan Management -Maximizing the benefit of philanthropic giving -Efficient transfer of wealth to the next generation

As we prepare for our upcoming meetings with our Bay Area clients, I can’t help but reflect on how our firm’s value proposition has evolved to meet an ever-expanding set of complex client needs.

I detailed many of these last week in a post titled “The Evolution of Alpha.”

A generation ago, these solutions were viable only for the highest-net-worth households; they required a huge amount of time and effort, making them too expensive for all but the wealthiest families.

This is no longer the case.

Thanks to the innovative application of technology in wealth management, these same strategies are now available to far more households than ever before, and at an affordable price. Managing capital gains taxes, tax-advantaged lending, and orchestrating tax planning and investment management was made cost-effective through the intelligent use of software, data, and personalization.

In my experience, it has been leading to client outcomes that simply weren’t possible at scale just a few years ago. To learn more, send an email to info AT RitholtzWealth.com, subject line “RWM in San Francisco.”

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Looking forward to seeing you in the Bay Area!

Previously:

The Evolution of Alpha (April 3, 2026)

RWM Coming to San Francisco April 14-16 (February 26, 2026)