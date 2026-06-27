MiB: Carl Richards on Sketching Wealth Strategy

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This week, I speak with Carl Richards, author of “Your Money: Reimagining Wealth in Simple Sketches“. They discuss Carl’s unlikely start in finance and building his own firm. Carl also breaks down how one sketch helped him translate wealth management and become a New York Times columnist.

We discuss how his career developed, from managing assets to becoming the sketch guy.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Master’s in Business next week with McKeel Hagerty, CEO/Chairman of Hagerty Specialty Insurance. He transformed a family specialty-insurance agency into an enthusiast-driven platform focused on collectible cars, events, valuation data, and auctions. HGTY is now a public company that insures everything from classic cars to boats, trucks, tractors, and military vehicles for over 2.8M collectors.

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