MiB: Jean Eric Salata, Chair of EQT group

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This week, I speak with Jean Eric Salata, chair of EQT group. The firm is a purpose-driven global investment organization with over $310 billion in total assets under management, making it the largest private markets firm headquartered outside the United States.

We discuss his time working in Asian private equity investment, along with what he sees as necessary to become a good investor across different cultures, including what he learned in Japan and Hong Kong. We discuss the AI CapEx infrastructure super-cycle and how it is affecting US and overseas economies.

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here shortly.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Master’s in Business next week with Seth Klarman, CEO and portfolio manager of The Baupost Group. Founded in 1982 with $27 million in seed capital, over the past four decades, Baupost has grown to $22 billion, with annual net returns of over 20%. The legendary investor is known for his patient, risk-averse, and contrarian approach to finding deeply discounted securities across equities, distressed debt, and real estate. He is the author of Margin of Safety (1991) and the editor of the 7th edition of Security Analysis (2023).

Current Reading/Favorite Books