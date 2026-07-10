10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning reads:

• What Is Generation Jones And Why It’s Reshaping Succession Planning. Born between 1954 and 1964, now ages 62 to 72, disproportionately represented in CEO and board chair roles over much of the past decade. The term, coined by cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell, refers to a cohort that inherited the cultural promises made to early Boomers but entered adulthood in a more constrained economic era. Almost completely invisible in the generational workforce models guiding your talent strategy. This invisibility isn’t trivia. It’s a structural failure with consequences playing out in every organization right now. (Forbes)

• Tesla’s robotaxis are moving in reverse: TechCrunch reports that Tesla’s autonomous driving program is losing ground — regulatory setbacks, safety incidents, and a technology gap that keeps widening as competitors pull ahead. (TechCrunch) see also Robotaxis are the new millennial lifestyle subsidy: Sherwood argues the cheap-Uber era is back, with robotaxi VC underwriting the discount this time. (Sherwood.news)

• Beyond AI: 10 Ways to Cash In on the Global Building Boom: Artificial intelligence and data centers are in the spotlight, but investors should pay attention to a less-noticed boom in global manufacturing. Ten ways to play the new wave. (Barron’s)

• Forget Work. Passive Income Is the New American Dream.: The aspiration has shifted from career success to not needing a career at all. How passive income went from financial planning concept to cultural obsession. Driven by a growing feeling that 9-to-5 jobs are a dead end, people are turning to social media to test out eccentric moneymaking schemes—along with a fair share of scams (Wall Street Journal)

• As the cost of aging soars, families’ wealth is evaporating: Growing old is eroding the inheritance Americans hoped to leave behind, a Washington Post analysis found. Many will have nothing to pass on. Elder care costs are devouring the inheritances that the next generation was counting on. The Great Wealth Transfer is getting intercepted by nursing homes, home aides, and memory care facilities. (Washington Post)see also 5 truths about retirement that retirees wish they’d known sooner: There’s no universal way to retire, but these firsthand insights may help you navigate post-professional life. The gap between what people expect retirement to feel like and what it actually feels like is enormous. The Washington Post talks to retirees about the things nobody warned them about — identity loss, relationship strain, and the surprising difficulty of unstructured time. (Washington Post)

• Would you pay $58.5m to live in this iconic New York building? Now, with its transformation nearly complete, the Flatiron is ready for its next – and most extravagant – phase of life. (BBC)

• 4 Prompts That Can Tell You What Chatbots Really Know About You: It can be unsettling what Gemini and ChatGPT have figured out about you and how easily your privacy can be punctured. Here’s how to find out. (New York Times) but see People Used to Control Machines. They Don’t Anymore: Another Bogost excerpt — on the quiet inversion of the human-machine relationship. We used to operate tools. Now the tools operate us, and we barely noticed the transition. In a world regulated by devices, humanity has become disconnected from the physical world—from stick-shift cars to postcards. (Wired)

• The Flight Network Behind Jeffrey Epstein’s Trafficking Operation Thousands of flights booked by the pedophile financier’s staff connected associates and victims to a global network of properties. (Bloomberg)

• The Great Peptide Cash Grab Has Begun: The compounding pharmacy loophole that flooded the market with cheap GLP-1 knockoffs is closing — and every player in the supply chain is racing to cash in before it does. (Wired)

• The new science of cannabis and sleep: Research suggests cannabis suppresses REM sleep, raising questions about memory, emotion and the purpose of dreams. (Washington Post) see also The Science of Using Drugs and Not Dying: American street drugs are cheaper and stronger than they’ve ever been, and they’re far more likely to kill you. (Playboy)