MiB: Jason Wenk, Altruist founder and CEO

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This week, I speak with Jason Wenk, founder and CEO of Altruist, a modern custodian for independent financial advisors. We discuss why Jason started the company and his plans to change asset management through technology. He weighs in on the state of RIAs, and how AI is going to change everything.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Lori Heinel, Global Chief Investment Officer of State Street Investment Management, the asset management arm of giant State Street Corp. She oversees over $5.7 trillion in assets (as of year-end 2025), which includes everything from index funds and ETFs to active strategies, multi-asset solutions, and alternatives. She was named to Forbes’ 2025 “50 Over 50” list.

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence



This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See by Seth Godin





Our Mathematical Universe: My Quest for the Ultimate Nature of Reality by Max Tegmark





Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap…and Others Don’t by Jim Collins



Books Barry Mentioned

The Bogle Effect: How John Bogle and Vanguard Turned Wall Street Inside Out and Saved Investors Trillions by Eric Balchunas



