10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning fishing reads:

• Some 64% of Young Men Day Trading Stocks Feel Like Failures. One-quarter of men aged 18-29 said they trade stocks daily, and almost two-thirds of them (64%) report feeling like failures, according to a study of 2,000 men published Wednesday by the Institute for Family Studies, a pro-marriage think tank. The survey data on the day-trading generation shows a correlation between trading frequency and misery at exactly what the behavioral literature predicts. (Bloomberg via Yahoo Finance)

• The Winning Formula for Fund Investors, and Why Others Left Money on the Table: US stock fund investors got the bag. Crypto fans fumbled it. (Morningstar)

• NYC’s Pied-à-Terre Owners Hunt for Creative Ways to Dodge New Tax: Owners of second homes are ‘apoplectic’ over the levy; some are highlighting flaws to reduce their home’s value or moving in family members. The Wall Street Journal on the avoidance strategies already in motion — LLC restructurings, residency claims, and creative occupancy arrangements. The tax passed; the lawyers are billing. (Wall Street Journal)

• The messy politics behind Google’s big AI shakeup: Google’s AI leadership changes may have come down to pressure to speed up products — and internal ethical conflicts. The Verge on the Jeff Dean–Demis Hassabis power struggle — the org chart battle that reveals how Google is really thinking about the DeepMind integration and the AI race. (The Verge)

• Can Reddit fend off a new wave of AI SEO spam? The era of AI-powered search has made Reddit mentions highly valuable. Subreddit moderators are catching brands trying to take advantage. The Verge on the marketers flooding Reddit with AI-generated posts designed to game AI search results — the last authentic corner of the internet is under siege precisely because it’s the last authentic corner. (The Verge)

• These Drivers Are Taking Extreme Measures to Avoid New Car Technology: Curmudgeonly roadblocks or the last beacons of sanity? These car owners disable alarms and reconfigure dashboards in search of low-tech bliss. (Wall Street Journal)

• Americans Are Turning on Trump: The president’s big gains with Black, Hispanic, and young voters in 2024 suggested a major shift. Less than two years later, he has lost those new supporters. The Atlantic on the polling shift — Black, Hispanic, and young voters who moved toward Trump in 2024 are moving away faster than any cohort in modern midterm history. (The Atlantic)

• How to Exist: Here’s an experiment for a true daredevil. Sit there for a three minutes, following two rules: 1. Don’t do anything; 2.Be content. By “don’t do anything,” I mean don’t move, don’t fidget, don’t indulge any thoughts or daydreams. You’re allowed to breathe, and blink. Raptitude’s meditation on the baseline skill nobody teaches — being present in your own life without optimizing, producing, or performing it. (Raptitude)

• No, You Don’t Want to Time Travel: A physicist’s spoilsport tour of why every time travel scenario is worse than advertised — the physics, the paradoxes, and the practical horrors. (D. Giles)

• What happens when an NFL ball goes into the stands? In this case, a lawsuit. Hamilton’s lawsuit says he was approached by stadium employees after Hurts handed him the ball, and “they misrepresented and lied to Mr. Hamilton claiming the football was not his property, and that he was violating law if he kept it and demanded that the football be returned.” The Athletic on the fan fight over a Jalen Hurts game ball that ended up in litigation — property law, stadium policy, and the absurd economics of sports memorabilia. (The Athletic)