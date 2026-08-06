10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning pre-fishing reads:

• Your phone is the most intricate machine you’ve ever held. Let’s take it apart.Fingerprint Resistant Coating, Chemically hardened glass armour, An invisible grid that senses your fingers, and Millions of lights forming everything you see… (Everything Machine)

• The Investing Heavyweights That Backed Situational Awareness Before It Blew Up: The Wall Street Journal’s exclusive on Aschenbrenner’s imploding fund — the marquee names who piled in at the top, and the redemption queue forming now. Hedge fund behind aggressive AI bets tapped into roster of big-name investors; some warned the founder about the risks of heavy borrowing (Wall Street Journal) see also Situational awareness – do we have it? The companion research note on markets’ collective blind spots. Leverage in ETFs, margin accounts and hedge fund books that was encouraged by more than a decade of low and stable rates. Indeed, reports that over 3% of Korea’s adult population received a margin call over the last two weeks is deeply concerning if true. (Deutsche Bank Research Institute)

• The Anatomy of a Blow-Up: Ted Seides dissects how funds die — the leverage, the crowding, the redemption spirals, and the pattern that repeats from LTCM to the present. (Capital Allocators with Ted Seides)

• US diesel prices overtake Biden-era average in blow to Trump: The Financial Times on the inconvenient fuel data — diesel is now more expensive than the average under the administration Trump ran against on energy prices. (Financial Times)

• Uber’s Strategy for Fighting Sexual Assault Suits: ‘What Were You Wearing?’ Emily Steel on a company that promised to handle claims “in a way that is best for the survivor” while its lawyers pursued a far more aggressive strategy. The ride-hailing giant promised to handle legal claims “in a way that is best for the survivor.” Its lawyers are pursuing a far more aggressive strategy. (New York Times)

• The Great Romance Slump: Faith Hill at a candlelit Manhattan loft for a “mindful singles event” designed as the antidote to dating apps. Ninety seconds into a three-minute hug with a stranger, she began to think dying alone might not be so bad. Why are so few young people finding love? (The Atlantic)

• How Does the Qatar-Donated Air Force One Compare With Other Presidential Jets?: The donated aircraft lacks midair refueling and nuclear hardening, and goes in for more modifications this fall. Boeing’s two next-gen planes are due in 2028, more than $3 billion in losses later. From laser weapons to color schemes, transporting the president around the world is a study in details (Wall Street Journal)

• GOP Staffers Say the Party Has a Groyper Problem: In group chats and at happy hours, party veterans fret that the pipeline of young Republican talent is veering into terminally online extremism. Party veterans are concerned that the pipeline of young Republican talent is veering off course — and into terminally online extremism. (Politico) see also Let’s Be Clear: Todd Blanche Is an Unqualified Hack Who Shouldn’t Be U.S. Attorney General: Esquire’s Charles Pierce holds nothing back on the AG nomination — the résumé, the conflicts, and the Senate Republicans pretending not to notice. If Congressional Republicans had any spine at all, they wouldn’t let something like this happen (Esquire)

• Why ‘super movers’ have healthier brains — and how to be one: Defined as people who are able to walk significantly faster than most of their aging peers, they are about half as likely to experience cognitive decline, a study found. The Washington Post on the research linking movement variety to cognitive health — it’s not just exercise volume, it’s the range of ways you move. (Washington Post)

• On ‘Ted Lasso,’ She’s Ruthless. Off Camera, She’s ‘Quite a Goofy Nugget.’: The New York Times profiles Hannah Waddingham ahead of the show’s fourth season — the West End years, the late-breaking stardom, and the Rebecca Welton evolution. Waddingham is a rare British actor to beat a path from musical theater to the screen. (New York Times)