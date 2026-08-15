MiB: Ankur Crawford, Portfolio Manager, Alger Capital Appreciation

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This week, I speak with Ankur Crawford, Executive Vice President at Alger and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Focus Equity, and Spectra Strategies.

We discuss her journey from engineering to investment, along with understanding AI and compute investment cycles. She discusses how she builds an investment strategy.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Alex Morris of TSOH Investment Research. He is the author of “Buffett and Munger Unscripted: Three Decades of Investment and Business Insights from the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meetings.” The book was namedm one of Amazon’s “Best Books of 2025.” To write it, he reviewed every Berkshire annual meeting from 1994 through 2024 — 100s of hours of video covering more than 1,700 shareholder questions over 31 years — after Berkshire released the meeting archives.