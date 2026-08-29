MiB: David Booth, Dimensional Fund Advisors Founder & Chairman

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This week, I speak with David Booth, founder and chairman at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) and author of the new book, Stay Calm.

We discuss his time at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he was the research assistant to American economist and Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, before leaving to start DFA. We also discuss his embrace of the uncertainty of markets and the importance of staying the course. His philanthropic history and giving back to the places that shaped him.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Seth Bernstein, CEO of AllianceBernstein and Head of Asset Management of Equitable Holdings, the 69% owner AB. The firm manages $905.5B. Previously, he spent 32 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he eventually became the Global Head of Managed Solutions & Strategy at JPAM, responsible for all discretionary assets for Private Banking clients, and Global Head of Fixed Income & Currency. He eventually became CFO of JPM’s Investment Management & Private Banking division.

Newest Authored Book

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Paris 1919 by Margaret McMillan



1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–And How It Shatteredâ a Nation