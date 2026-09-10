10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning reads:

• Little Tobacco Moment Meta Wins. Our “Big Tobacco moment” ended with Meta’s shareholders richer, competitors weaker, and its business model intact. We’ve been played, again. ​Scott Galloway on the Meta settlement — 47 states and DC, up to $17.1 billion in penalties, no admission of wrongdoing. “We’ve been played, again.” (Scott Galloway)

​• For Many Individual Traders, Prediction Markets Are Hot — and Crypto Is Not: Traders are leaving crypto — bitcoin recently around $79,000 — to bet on sports, elections, and Fed rate decisions instead. Traders are spending more time and money betting on sports, elections and the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions (Wall Street Journal)

• Why We Can’t Get Enough Juicy Art Heist Stories. In these kinds of stories, the main characters usually have some abstract motive to distinguish them from common crooks. Mine was a question that’s been bothering me more than usual of late: How can a country that’s world famous for philistinism care so much about possessing art—care to the point where the people are willing to spend billions of dollars on beautiful objects and billions more on entertainment about stealingthem? It’s as though a nation of teetotalers chooses, year after year, to hang out in bars. ​(Art In America)

Spain Got a Head Start on Renewables — Now It Needs a Battery Revolution. Today, renewables account for about 60% of electricity on the Spanish grid, compared with about 50% across the European Union and one-third globally. That bold bet has lowered Spain’s power bills — which are now cheaper than they were before the latest Middle East conflict or the invasion of Ukraine — and put the country on track to meet its 2030 renewable targets. Spain is both ahead of the clean-power curve and the fastest-growing major economy in Europe, proof that deploying green energy at massive scale isn’t at odds with growth. Bloomberg on the country whose wind industry was once so low-tech that a broken turbine blade meant calling in a repairman — and what its grid needs next. (Bloomberg)

​• Tech Websites Remove Articles After Failing to Verify Journalists Exist: Rob Waugh on the prolific crypto writers who appear not to be people. Press Gazette raises questions about four more profilic tech writers who cover world of crypto. (Press Gazette)

• A Start-Up Called Nothing Has Raised $450 Million. It’s Coming for the iPhone. AI dollars have crowded out consumer tech — VC deals in the category have been cut in half since the 2021 peak near 3,000 — but one phone maker is still swinging. It’s Coming for the iPhone. Venture capital funding for consumer tech has stalled as funds shift to artificial intelligence. That makes the story of Nothing, a start-up maker of phones and audio gear, all the more surprising. (Barron’s) see also Why does it even matter if SoftBank’s an investment holding company? Toby Nangle on the classification question with real consequences. (Financial Times)

• This company has built a solar car. I took it for a drive. Test-driving a car coated in solar panels gave me a preview of a future without gas pumps or charging cables. Michael J. Coren test-drives the Aptera along the California coast, passing gas stations while the sun fills his tank for free. (Washington Post)

​• Maria Bartiromo’s Downfall at an Increasingly Cautious Fox News: Benjamin Mullin on the network pulling one of the last hosts whose Dominion coverage drew the expensive defamation suit. The network this week took Maria Bartiromo off the air, pulling one of the last hosts whose coverage of Dominion Voting Systems drew an expensive defamation lawsuit. (New York Times)

• ‘I don’t chase the dollar. I never did’: the astonishing hidden life of Mr T. He grew up in the ghetto, became a global superstar – then gave it all up. Why did he step away from the spotlight? Simon Hattenstone meets the 74-year-old ahead of a new Netflix documentary — late, but making clear this is not an apology: “God comes first in all my life.” He grew up in the ghetto, became a global superstar – then gave it all up. Why did he step away from the spotlight? (The Guardian)

• The Pro Tennis Wage Gap, Explained: The history of tennis is the history of wealth — in 2025 the average US Open ticket ran $529, up 18% in a year, for the privilege of watching two Rolex ambassadors volley. How the wealthy perception of tennis has masked the exploitative pay practices of its players for decades. (Strung)