Transcript: Seth Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceBernstein

The transcript from this week’s, MiB: Seth Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceBernstein, is below.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

~~~

MASTERS IN BUSINESS Seth Bernstein, CEO, AllianceBernstein

Bloomberg Radio | Host: Barry Ritholtz

00:00:07 BARRY RITHOLTZ: This week on the podcast, we have an extra special guest. Seth Bernstein is the CEO of AllianceBernstein, as well as Head of Asset Management for Equitable Holdings. The firm manages $905-plus billion in client assets. He’s been CEO since 2017, joining the firm after 32 years at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessors. I thought this conversation was really fascinating, and I think you will too. If you’re interested in how a firm adapts to changing conditions, you’re going to find this to be a really fascinating discussion. With no further ado, my discussion with AllianceBernstein’s CEO, Seth Bernstein.

00:01:00 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Seth Bernstein, welcome to Bloomberg.

00:01:01 SETH BERNSTEIN: Barry, thank you very much. I’m delighted to be here.

00:01:04 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m delighted to have you. So before we start talking about AB, let’s delve a little bit into your background. You studied political science and economics at Haverford. What was the original career plan? Was it always investment management?

00:01:19 SETH BERNSTEIN: No, I had no idea what investment management was. I didn’t have anyone in my family who was in the financial services business. The original plan was for me to be an architect.

00:01:28 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Oh, really?

00:01:29 SETH BERNSTEIN: But I came up against two sort of immovable objects. One, I wasn’t terribly talented, and two, I didn’t have enough dough. So I discovered that no one makes money in architecture.

00:01:41 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Is that true?

00:01:41 SETH BERNSTEIN: No, I’m sure someone does, but not many do.

00:01:44 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Fat head, long tail. That seems to be the winner-take-all story everywhere. All right, so you come out of Haverford, ’84, somewhere around there?

00:01:52 SETH BERNSTEIN: ’84.

00:01:52 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And your first gig was at JPMorgan Chase?

00:01:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: Morgan Guaranty Trust Company.

00:01:57 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Morgan Guaranty. How long were you there for?

00:02:00 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, Morgan ultimately was sold to Chase.

00:02:04 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So I said this wrong, and I actually had a note to myself. Your first gig after college was at JPMorgan Chase, or one of its 1980s predecessors?

00:02:16 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s correct.

00:02:17 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Okay, I do my homework, and I literally had to put that into a parenthesis and I forgot to say it. So 1984, you start at a predecessor firm to JPMorgan Chase. Tell us about Morgan Guaranty. What were you doing there?

00:02:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: I was lucky enough to get into a year-long training program where this firm, irrationally, was willing to train liberal arts majors like me in accounting, in corporate finance, and, you know, higher-level math topics and other areas in order to build bankers and traders. That was the goal.

00:02:59 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So I understand poli sci as liberal arts, but did the economics major help at all?

00:03:05 SETH BERNSTEIN: I went to a Quaker college.

00:03:07 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So, no. All right. So you’re at Morgan Guaranty. Tell us a little bit about the roll-up process and where that ended. How did you end up —

00:03:17 SETH BERNSTEIN: Still employed?

00:03:18 BARRY RITHOLTZ: — at JPMorgan Chase? The reason I ask this is, around the same time I got married, and our bank accounts are at JPMorgan Chase, but that’s not where it started. It’s like nine banks ago, and we never changed banks. They would just send — oh, all right, Manufacturers Hanover is now Dime, is now this, is now that. And eventually it became Chase.

00:03:40 SETH BERNSTEIN: We were at the end of that merger trail, basically. JPMorgan had been an independent entity until 1958 or ’59, when they merged with the Guaranty Trust Company, and that was Morgan Guaranty. The holding company was J.P. Morgan and Company, a wonderful bank. They valued people. They almost never went outside to recruit anybody. So it was a fantastic place to have a career, because whenever they’d go into a new business — whether it was bond underwriting, because they were prohibited under Glass-Steagall — they would essentially retrain people who were already there. So you got opportunities that weren’t necessarily available elsewhere.

00:04:23 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Promote from within. Not a bad strategy.

00:04:25 SETH BERNSTEIN: Promote from within, yeah. It worked for a long time, until it didn’t.

00:04:28 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And Glass-Steagall went away in late ’99, something like that.

00:04:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: Glass-Steagall effectively went — JPMorgan was really the first. They granted powers. JPMorgan got equity powers in 1991 or ’92, and I was moved to equity capital markets, a new group. I went there and then ended up running high yield. And then I was responsible for debt capital markets, loan syndications. And then at the time of the merger, I was in media and telecom, because that’s what you do with people who get bored of doing bond underwriting. You make them bankers, whether they’re good or not.

00:05:09 BARRY RITHOLTZ: You did more than just bond underwriting. You eventually became the global head of fixed income and currency.

00:05:13 SETH BERNSTEIN: So after the merger with Chase, I was kind of thinking about what I wanted to do. JPMorgan Chase thought it was a good idea to keep me around, so they gave me an incentive to stick around. I figured that would be a great opportunity to look around for a year and figure it out. If you’ll recall, markets began to taper off at the beginning of 2000, with the whole fear and the internet, the whole issue around building dark fiber. So the high yield market was going to hell in a handbasket. And so I decided maybe it would be a good idea to move. And one of my friends said, why don’t you come over to investment management and private banking? You’d be a CFO, figure out what to do. And then he said, you should run fixed income. And I looked at him — I’d been in fixed income for most of my career — and I said, but I’ve never managed anyone’s money. And he said, don’t worry, they don’t either. So come on board. And so that’s what I did.

00:06:14 BARRY RITHOLTZ: That’s unbelievable. So you were global head of fixed income and currency for 10 years, but then CFO of investment management and private banking?

00:06:24 SETH BERNSTEIN: That was before that.

00:06:24 BARRY RITHOLTZ: That was prior. So I’m working backwards. Right. So was fixed income and currency the final spot, or was it global head of managed solutions?

00:06:33 SETH BERNSTEIN: Global head of managed solutions. I ultimately was asked to go over and run the multi-asset businesses of both investment management — JPMorgan Asset Management — and the portfolios for the private bank of JPMorgan, which was hard to do, because one was a distributor, one was a manufacturer, and we ultimately split it up because we had to. And I then ran all the discretionary money for the private bank and Chase Wealth Management.

00:07:01 BARRY RITHOLTZ: All right. So from there, 32 years at essentially many, many different jobs, but ultimately in the same organization. You decide, all right, I’ve been doing this for three-plus decades, let’s look around and see what’s out there. What led you to take the top job at AllianceBernstein? And that was 2017, correct?

00:07:26 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, they asked.

00:07:29 BARRY RITHOLTZ: How did they find you? Obviously, when you take on a position like that, they’re looking at a variety of different applicants. How did they find you?

00:07:41 SETH BERNSTEIN: They found me through a person who worked at AXA. AXA was the ultimate owner, the majority owner, of AllianceBernstein, and it was the owner of Equitable. AllianceBernstein was part of Equitable prior to AXA’s purchasing Equitable in 1990-ish. If you’ll recall, back then, that was right after Drexel collapsed, high yield collapsed, real estate collapsed. Equitable got caught up in that. And so Equitable was acquired by AXA, the French insurer, and they made a lot of money with it. They had bought it at a pretty knockdown price. And by 2017, AXA had decided to go in a different direction. They wanted to get out of the life insurance business. And so they decided that they needed to sell Equitable, and a way to facilitate that sale was to bring AllianceBernstein and Equitable back together. And so they were looking for a new head of AllianceBernstein to do that. And a person I knew from my time at JPMorgan was at AXA, and she introduced me to a number of the senior people there. And the rest is sort of history.

00:08:55 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So you’ve been CEO since 2017. At the time you join, AllianceBernstein has $500 billion. This is significantly higher, coming up on a trillion here. But when you were joining, you’re fighting some pretty substantial headwinds. There was a big investor shift going on, really since the financial crisis, from active to passive. Fee compression was everywhere. Institutional sales trading — I remember when that was 20, 25 cents a share. It went to pennies, and then fractions of a penny. What did you find when you joined the company? Anything surprising? Was it what you were expecting?

00:09:37 SETH BERNSTEIN: No, I don’t think you have any idea.

00:09:39 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Oh, really?

00:09:40 SETH BERNSTEIN: When you go from one company after nearly 33 years into another company — I knew a lot of people. I had been a private wealth client, believe it or not, of Bernstein for, at that time, 15, 16 years. I competed against them in fixed income. I knew a lot of people who worked there, but I had no idea what was going on. What I found was a company that had had a very tough financial crisis — their own investment performance in value and in growth. If you’ll recall, AllianceBernstein is a merger of a growth manager, Alliance, with a value manager in Bernstein. And the stock had soared, and AUM of the combined entity had reached, intra-quarter, almost $900 billion. By 2012, they were $380 billion.

00:10:31 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Wow.

00:10:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: And what was 70% equities, roughly, in 2006 was 30% equities in 2012.

00:10:36 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So bonds kind of held their own, and equities collapsed.

00:10:39 SETH BERNSTEIN: Bond performance was pretty good, but equity performance collapsed. We faced a lot of redemptions. My predecessor did a very good job restructuring it — a guy they had recruited out of Goldman — and he had brought in some new teams, and the firm began to develop some really interesting investment performance in equities, which allowed us to buck the trend and have net flows in active equities, which was an important growth. He also started the firm’s evolution into private credit, which I’ve taken a lot further. And the firm was listing but doing better from a performance perspective, not gaining much assets, and then really began to take off.

00:11:20 BARRY RITHOLTZ: What do you learn after 32 years at an institution that eventually becomes JPMorgan Chase about how great financial institutions are built? What was your takeaway that you brought to AB?

00:11:35 SETH BERNSTEIN: What I think I brought to AB was a different perspective, more global than they had. They were very U.S.-centric, although they had a great Asian business. I think I brought an appreciation of how investment processes worked, and an understanding that you can have the smartest people in the world with the most impressive process deliver appalling returns. It’s serendipitous why it works when it does work. So be careful mucking around in it. I think I brought an understanding that the way they had rebuilt AllianceBernstein was to strip resources from everything but the investment teams, because they had nothing to sell. They did a very good job at it. And I began to focus on distribution, whether it’s in private wealth and institutional, and most importantly in retail. And we decided to go full focus on the insurance business, because we saw that as a really important source of growth, both for our private credit business but also our fixed income business.

00:12:38 BARRY RITHOLTZ: What do you think big institutions get wrong? It sounds like post-GFC, AllianceBernstein, before your predecessor really took the reins, kind of was stumbling. It’s a little bit of hindsight that we know all the things that were going wrong with large active managers, but generally speaking, what is it about big institutions that they sometimes just don’t see these things coming, and stumble into the dark on these issues that clearly you identified as problematic?

00:13:16 SETH BERNSTEIN: Look, I think when the good Lord created business models, asset management was really blessed, right? You have no need for capital, or de minimis need for capital, working capital in the business. Your whole revenue stream is structured on ad valorem pricing. So even when you destroy value and markets go up, you make more money. Kind of a wonderful thing.

00:13:41 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right? A 10% tailwind never hurts.

00:13:43 SETH BERNSTEIN: Never hurts. And we’ve certainly benefited, as has the industry as a whole, from that consequence. Thirdly, you get to work with some of the most interesting, if weirdest, people in the world.

00:13:55 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Absolutely true.

00:13:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: And frankly, particularly when you have an RIA and you have to be focused on wealth management, you better become a really good fiduciary. Because if you’re not putting your clients’ interests first, you’re going to lose them, because all you have is their confidence in you. Because your business, Barry, is a word-of-mouth business. People don’t come to you — I suspect not — because they’ve heard you on your show. They come to you because you have clients who say, this guy protected us.

00:14:23 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Yeah. There’s an aspect of being a fiduciary that seems so obvious today, but 15 years ago, the fiduciaries were a small minority. And I’ve been saying this for 30 years, and it’s taken me being wrong for decades before the industry caught up.

00:14:43 SETH BERNSTEIN: I’m not sure the industry is there yet.

00:14:45 BARRY RITHOLTZ: You look at the big brokerage firms — at the very least, they’ve all become hybrid RIAs.

00:14:50 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s fair.

00:14:51 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And the dominant fee structure is no longer transactional commission. It’s pretty much fee-based. But when I discovered this in the 1990s, I thought, oh, this has to change right away. I don’t see how this — and it took literally 25 years before the industry, and the financial crisis certainly helped.

00:15:12 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, but the industry hasn’t done itself any favors about it either. I mean, while I don’t particularly care for abusive and overly ruled legislation, the changes that they were trying to make with regard to forcing a higher fiduciary orientation was not a bad idea and concept.

00:15:36 BARRY RITHOLTZ: No, it was a great idea.

00:15:37 SETH BERNSTEIN: But the industry fought it pretty much.

00:15:38 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Well, because it meant they couldn’t spin these accounts around.

00:15:41 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s right.

00:15:42 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And generate much higher fees. I mean, look, either it’s a fiduciary standard or it’s not.

00:15:50 SETH BERNSTEIN: It is not black and white.

00:15:51 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right? You could play with suitability. You know, I used to say, what does suitable mean? Don’t sell IPOs to grandma. That’s suitability. But that isn’t the same as being legally obligated to put the client’s interest first. And the crazy thing is — and I don’t want to go on a rant on this here, because this is about you, not me — but shouldn’t your relationship with the person handling your finances be more like your doctor, lawyer, accountant, and less like the guy selling you a used Honda or BMW? That just doesn’t make any sense to me.

00:16:28 SETH BERNSTEIN: You see, to me, that’s the key issue that I think the industry’s gotten wrong, because I would dismiss the accountant and the attorney. There is no one you put more trust in than your healthcare advisor. After that, who’s the next?

00:16:42 BARRY RITHOLTZ: You would think it would be the person handling your money.

00:16:45 SETH BERNSTEIN: It’s your future. It’s your kids’ education, right? It’s your charitable intent. Your —

00:16:49 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Retirement.

00:16:50 SETH BERNSTEIN: It’s your retirement. Yeah. I think it’s really important, and I think we ignore that to our detriment.

00:16:56 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Coming up, we continue our conversation with Seth Bernstein, discussing the turnaround at AllianceBernstein since he’s become CEO. I’m Barry Ritholtz. You’re listening to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio.

00:17:12 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m Barry Ritholtz. You are listening to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio. My extra special guest this week is Seth Bernstein. He is the CEO of AllianceBernstein, a firm which is managing over $905 billion and is majority owned by Equitable Holdings. About 31% is publicly traded. Is that approximately right?

00:17:34 SETH BERNSTEIN: Approximately right.

00:17:35 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk a little bit about what was going on when you took over, and just how this turnaround came to pass. Persistent outflows, an active management model. A lot of the research department — like so many other research departments — were having difficulty justifying a lot of the expenses. What was the immediate short-term plan? What were your first few months on the job?

00:18:02 SETH BERNSTEIN: Yeah, so let’s talk about it. When you run into trouble before the markets turn, it is a silver lining and a blessing. And the firm had begun to take actions and was very much focused on costs. And by the time I arrived, the firm was looking at the merits of moving its headquarters out of New York, because as the industry commoditized, as active sales were declining broadly, the firm’s leases were coming up, and they really had a soul-searching discussion of, can we afford to continue in New York, or do we have to diversify our bets? By the time I had arrived, no decisions had been made. They briefed me on what was going on. And it seemed pretty clear to me that there was a compelling case to reduce our footprint here in New York and go find a place where we could find really talented people who we wouldn’t have otherwise seen, because they either couldn’t afford to live in New York, or, for example, people who were really tech savvy — were we going to be high enough on the food chain that they’d look for us to hire them here in New York, when you had Google at the time searching for everybody?

00:19:09 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right. North and south, hoovering everyone up and paying great salaries.

00:19:12 SETH BERNSTEIN: Exactly right. We do pretty well finding investors and keeping them. We know how to manage them. They have very fruitful careers. But outside of that, it’s a more challenging career development issue. And so we looked around. We looked at a number of cities. Our firm is overstocked with former consultants, and so we overanalyzed everything, and we came down to five cities, one of which was Nashville. And we announced later in 2017 that we were going to relocate to Tennessee. And we are now eight years into it.

00:19:48 BARRY RITHOLTZ: A thousand people moved down there, right?

00:19:50 SETH BERNSTEIN: Ultimately, we have 1,100-plus jobs there.

00:19:54 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And so let me guess the other cities you were looking at. Okay?

00:19:57 SETH BERNSTEIN: Are you ready? So it was 15 originally, but I’m only expecting the five.

00:20:01 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m going to give you three off the top of my head. Charlotte.

00:20:05 SETH BERNSTEIN: That was one of the five.

00:20:06 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Because there’s so many big banks there. There’s a lot of talent. Chicago?

00:20:09 SETH BERNSTEIN: No.

00:20:10 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really? A lot of finance talent. Half the price of New York. Tampa?

00:20:15 SETH BERNSTEIN: Nope.

00:20:15 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really? Okay.

00:20:17 SETH BERNSTEIN: You’re not doing so good.

00:20:18 BARRY RITHOLTZ: All right. I’m one for three. Give me some.

00:20:21 SETH BERNSTEIN: Dallas.

00:20:22 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Okay.

00:20:22 SETH BERNSTEIN: Austin, where we already have a great operation.

00:20:24 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Well, Austin was actually number five in my head, but it didn’t come out. DFA is there. There’s a few other people there.

00:20:29 SETH BERNSTEIN: Schwab’s there.

00:20:31 BARRY RITHOLTZ: They’re still a big presence in San Francisco.

00:20:34 SETH BERNSTEIN: Yeah, but they have a big operation there. And Denver.

00:20:37 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Denver. Oh, that’s really interesting. So the obvious question: why Nashville?

00:20:43 SETH BERNSTEIN: We wanted to be a big fish in a small pond, which we couldn’t have been in Charlotte. I mean, Charlotte’s a very compelling place.

00:20:50 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Or Dallas.

00:20:51 SETH BERNSTEIN: Or definitely not Dallas. Although, what a dynamic economy.

00:20:55 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Tremendous economy. A ton of hedge funds, a ton of finance.

00:20:58 SETH BERNSTEIN: A lot of talent there. A lot of people moving everywhere. Good demographics. Austin.

00:21:03 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And by the way, Dallas is a very livable city.

00:21:06 SETH BERNSTEIN: It is. I agree.

00:21:07 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Houston is just a humid swamp, but it’s located near all of the oil areas.

00:21:16 SETH BERNSTEIN: But a great art scene and really good food.

00:21:18 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Yes. Fantastic food in Houston. Absolutely. Texas is filled with all these really fun things. Dallas is Dallas. I haven’t been to Dallas in a few years. I’m going to be there in the fall. It’s just a delightful city.

00:21:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: Denver. Austin, sorry, I mentioned Austin. But Austin’s tough to get to for our people who are in Asia and in Europe.

00:21:41 BARRY RITHOLTZ: There’s that “nerd bird,” they used to call it, back and forth from Silicon Valley to Austin, decades ago in the nineties, because even then the tech companies were moving back office to cheaper Texas. Cheaper land, cheaper everything.

00:21:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: But it’s no longer back office.

00:21:58 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Well, that’s been the big change. Although post-pandemic, a lot of Wall Street moved to Miami, and then a bunch of them kind of boomeranged back. It’s kind of interesting. We are wildly off topic. Let me bring this back to your first six months at AllianceBernstein.

00:22:18 SETH BERNSTEIN: So we decide to move to Nashville. That was worth roughly $85 million a year to us, recurring.

00:22:24 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really? Oh my goodness. That’s a massive savings.

00:22:28 SETH BERNSTEIN: It was a huge savings. Part of it was real estate, part of it was people, and it’s worked real well for us.

00:22:35 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Wow. Almost a hundred million dollars a year.

00:22:37 SETH BERNSTEIN: And here’s just another part of it: we didn’t force any of our investors to move, because we’re price takers of that talent. I think now — and I may be wrong — I think we have nearly a hundred investors who have elected to move down there.

00:22:50 BARRY RITHOLTZ: When you say investors —

00:22:52 SETH BERNSTEIN: Money managers.

00:22:53 BARRY RITHOLTZ: — who picked up and left New York, or elsewhere, or wherever.

00:22:57 SETH BERNSTEIN: Correct.

00:22:58 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I mean, don’t get me wrong, Nashville is a spectacular, super fun town.

00:23:02 SETH BERNSTEIN: It’s a great town.

00:23:04 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Just not what you think of when you think of finance.

00:23:06 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, you know, ironically, it was the financial center for the Upper South for many, many years.

00:23:12 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Oh, really? I had no idea. That’s really interesting. All right. So you have this strategic and financial savings by moving there. What were some of the challenges? What was, oh gee, we didn’t anticipate this happening?

00:23:30 SETH BERNSTEIN: You mean in moving? Look, I think the most notable challenge is it’s a domestically focused city from a private sector employment perspective. It’s the healthcare services capital of the U.S. But guess what? Hard to find international tax accountants locally. People with those kinds of exposures, and people who had more traditional Wall Street-like training, whether from an operations or technology side. What was a delightful surprise is we got over the wall lots of resumes from people in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Boston, and the West Coast, saying, hey, you know, I’m from there, or my spouse is from there, or I really like the lifestyle, I was there for a bachelorette party. So, but it worked. And so it’s been pretty good for us.

00:24:21 BARRY RITHOLTZ: As for the international tax accountants, do they have to physically be located in Nashville? If we learned anything during the pandemic, hey, if you have a computer and an internet connection, you can pretty much be anywhere.

00:24:34 SETH BERNSTEIN: You know, ultimately I’m a big believer in people working together collaboratively within the office. We recognize we’ve got to be flexible, and we’re never going back to five days a week. But we want people as close as we can around. But yes, we have people all over the country. We do, all over the world. We have functions which operate in multiple locations simultaneously. So of course we can do it, but we wanted critical mass there.

00:25:01 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s stay with that idea of corporate culture — having everybody in the office together when you can. When you arrived at AllianceBernstein, what really struck you about the culture that needed to be preserved? What was like, hey, this is really something?

00:25:17 SETH BERNSTEIN: Deep fiduciary culture. Really, really putting clients first, whether it’s in our private wealth business or our investment teams. I think both Alliance and Bernstein did that beautifully, and I think that continues to thrive. I hope that’s one of the most important things for me about the institution. We had, as you pointed out, a very well regarded sell-side research business, which I decided to see if we could reduce our exposure to, for exactly the reasons you said. It is an accident of history why a buy-side firm had a sell-side research business to start with, but almost everyone cross-subsidizes those businesses — so their equity capital markets business or prime brokerage business. We didn’t have any of those cross-subsidies to provide to them. And so we entered into a joint venture with SocGen, Société Générale, which has proven to be pretty successful, and the quality of the research remains very strong, and they have a much stronger partner with deep markets capabilities that they are really, I think, doing a good job commercializing.

00:26:29 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And all those other banking relationships that make sense to have a research department with. Eventually, do they take over the research group, or is it always going to be a joint venture?

00:26:39 SETH BERNSTEIN: No. Ultimately, it’ll transition to them. And that was always the intention. We were quite clear about it. They were very concerned about the culture and not damaging it. It’s a large French institution, and these were a bunch of Americans and Brits. And so we needed to make sure we took stuff very, very mindfully, step by step. We’re still midway through that period. We have five years from the anniversary. We have an arrangement which we talk about from time to time. But that’s the plan.

00:27:12 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And in 2022, AB buys CarVal, which is a specialist in private market credit and debt issuance. The combined private market platform between Bernstein and CarVal is $91 — almost a hundred billion dollars.

00:27:28 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s right. It was roughly $35 billion before we bought them, and they were another $16 billion, so call it $50 billion. So we’re nearly double what we were when we acquired them.

00:27:40 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So I’m really curious: how does what’s essentially an equity and fixed income shop like AllianceBernstein go about kicking the tires of an alternatives business? There has to be a ton of challenges there. How do you conceptualize those risks?

00:27:57 SETH BERNSTEIN: Look, I grew up lending. I ran the leveraged finance business at JPMorgan. It’s a business I knew. I’m certainly no current expert on the intricacies of it today. But prior to me arriving, AB had built quite a successful private credit business. When Lehman collapsed, we took a team out of Lehman to build a middle market lending business. They’re with us today, based in Austin, and have been remarkably successful. A private real estate debt business. And we had a natural client base. We have, in addition to Equitable — and now Corebridge, when that merger occurs — we have 60 insurance companies as clients who we manage money for.

00:28:42 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So you guys are uniquely situated to sell into the insurance market. Obviously, having a majority owner that’s an insurer provides one aspect. But given that history, what has it been like looking into that market, which I don’t hear a lot of other large shops being aggressive sellers into, the world of insurance?

00:29:05 SETH BERNSTEIN: Sellers or buyers into the world of insurance?

00:29:07 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Either or both. You are selling your product to them and taking their assets in, as well as the parent company merger — we’ll talk about that merger later. But you’re on — I don’t want to say both sides of the trade — but you’re selling into that marketplace and have a deep understanding of the insurance business.

00:29:29 SETH BERNSTEIN: We’ve been managing insurance money forever. I mean, Alliance was started by a life insurer, effectively. And the skills are very different. The client service model is totally different — highly customized, very relationship dependent. The expertise around subject matters, whether it’s regulatory accounting, whether it’s asset-liability matching, really are critical parts of that sale. We do that very well, and we continue to invest in it. And frankly, it’s the largest pool of institutional capital there is in fixed income. And it’s growing. It’s growing at a pretty rapid rate.

00:30:12 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Yeah. You guys and this other kid named Warren Buffett at Berkshire figured out, hey, there’s a tremendous amount of stable assets that —

00:30:21 SETH BERNSTEIN: What a great funding source.

00:30:23 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right? I mean, how is it that nobody else really seems to —

00:30:26 SETH BERNSTEIN: Oh, other people have thought about that. Marc Rowan thought about it, and I think he’s done pretty well.

00:30:31 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Apollo.

00:30:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: Apollo’s done very well. KKR has figured that out. Guggenheim figured that out. A lot of firms have figured it out.

00:30:38 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really interesting.

00:30:40 SETH BERNSTEIN: And Prudential being a good example.

00:30:41 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Well, right, but they started on the insurance side, not on the asset management side. But very fair examples. I have to ask about the ETF business. It was effectively nonexistent when you joined. Is that a fair statement?

00:31:00 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s correct.

00:31:01 BARRY RITHOLTZ: 31 strategies, $21 billion, pretty rapidly.

00:31:03 SETH BERNSTEIN: All active.

00:31:04 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Actively managed, almost all. Yes. Very, very little in terms of just passive indexing.

00:31:08 SETH BERNSTEIN: Very little. And more importantly, almost all of them are new strategies. So they aren’t cannibalizing existing strategies. It’s not a new wrapper for the vast majority of that.

00:31:18 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So what led you to the ETF business, and how did this ramp up?

00:31:22 SETH BERNSTEIN: I hired an incredibly talented guy named Onur Erzan from McKinsey, who is now president of AllianceBernstein. And he absolutely banged the table, pounded the table, that we’ve got to ramp up our active ETF business. And I think he was right, and we backed it. And it’s been a big story for us here. It’s a growing story for us in Asia, where we really punch above our weight, and we’re excited to see what we can do in Europe.

00:31:49 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Where do you think the ETF business can go for AB? How big can this get?

00:31:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: I’m pretty confident, absent some weird regulatory or legal reason — for example, 401(k) plans have a difficult time owning ETFs; the Department of Labor can change that — but we’re not going to launch another mutual fund in the U.S., really. I think it’ll all be ETFs, unless the asset class doesn’t suit it for the liquidity constituency of it. But I think it will be the vehicle of choice, along with separately managed accounts. I think those will be the two wrappers we really focus on. For an individual who’s a client of yours, if you can deliver most of that in SMA form, he or she is paying a lot less tax, because you can tax-manage it much more effectively. You can avoid wash sales. You can have a less overly diversified portfolio, because remember, you have lots of unintended bets when you have a multi-manager portfolio.

00:32:51 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right, right. Really interesting. Coming up, we continue our conversation with Seth Bernstein, CEO of AllianceBernstein, discussing the current environment for asset management. I’m Barry Ritholtz. You’re listening to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio.

00:33:08 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m Barry Ritholtz. You are listening to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio. My extra special guest is Seth Bernstein. He is the CEO of AllianceBernstein and Head of Asset Management at Equitable Holdings. AllianceBernstein manages over $900 billion in client assets. I have to ask you a funny question. Many years ago, I worked with a guy who, by dumb coincidence, had the same last name as one of the names on the door of the firm.

00:33:40 SETH BERNSTEIN: Alliance.

00:33:40 BARRY RITHOLTZ: No, no, no. Totally different company, but similar concept to you. And whenever a prospective client would ask, he had this terribly amusing non-answer. Something along the lines of, look, I’m trying to create my own reputation and brand separate from the family wealth, and I just wish you would treat me as an independent — never saying, no, I’m completely unrelated to the family. I called it the non-denial denial. I’m curious, your last name is Bernstein, of AllianceBernstein. Does anyone ever say to you, hey, are you the —

00:34:22 SETH BERNSTEIN: All the time.

00:34:23 BARRY RITHOLTZ: All the time. All the time. Obviously you haven’t been there since —

00:34:27 SETH BERNSTEIN: The more insulting question is, are you the founder? And I said, no, I’d be over a hundred years old.

00:34:35 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right. When was it founded?

00:34:38 SETH BERNSTEIN: 1967.

00:34:41 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Okay. So when you were done playing with blocks, you didn’t have to go into the office that morning?

00:34:48 SETH BERNSTEIN: No, not that day.

00:34:49 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Not that day. But this legitimately comes up —

00:34:53 SETH BERNSTEIN: Regularly, particularly in the private wealth business. But where it’s really important to make it clear is in Asia, where —

00:35:00 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Because they just assume.

00:35:01 SETH BERNSTEIN: Everyone assumes, because most of their businesses are family oriented. But just so you know, in the final moments of whether I was going to get this job or not, I did offer to change my first name to Alliance to get it.

00:35:14 BARRY RITHOLTZ: That’s really amazing. And the fascinating thing about that is, if there’s any industry that’s a meritocracy, it feels like Wall Street has evolved. You live and die on — forget annual performance — what your numbers were last quarter, last month, last week. It really is performance driven and not necessarily your last name. I had to ask if that came up. That’s really fascinating. So let’s talk a little bit about the current environment. There is a merger that was approved by shareholders of Equitable and Corebridge. I know the deal hasn’t closed, and so you probably can’t really say a whole lot about it, but this is going to create about a hundred billion dollars of Corebridge assets that are going to ultimately end up — I assume — moving over to AB. Does anything change for you guys with the upcoming merger of Equitable and Corebridge?

00:36:19 SETH BERNSTEIN: Other than the assets, I’m not aware of anything changing. And they very much value the identity that AB has. And, you know, we are thrilled by the merger and the opportunities that will bring, but no changes anticipated.

00:36:39 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk a little bit about some of the assets that you guys have been growing. Private credit, at least up until this year, has been a house on fire. What do you think about the future of private credit? What’s going on there?

00:36:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: Banks are constrained in their ability to continue to service their clients through loans. They’ve been that way structurally, certainly since the financial crisis, and even before that it was hard to hold these assets on balance sheet. JPMorgan spent an enormous amount of time and money trying to securitize their loan book. In fact, that’s where credit derivatives started. And I worked in the groups that helped formulate that, although I certainly was in no way the father of the engineering around that. But it was critically important to reduce that exposure on most bank balance sheets. I believe that trend continues. Banks are levered players. They’re funded short. They’re not natural holders of long-lived, particularly fixed-rate, assets. Insurers are a much better home for that. And frankly, so are funds, because funds don’t offer true liquidity options for you. There’s no run on a fund. Now, what we’ve seen recently, and one of the reasons private credit has been in the news, is vehicles structured for wealthier clients did have some very limited liquidity options for them. But ultimately, there is no maturity transformation in credit. You got what you got. And frankly, I think there shouldn’t be any liquidity other than the payment of interest and repayment of the debt itself.

00:38:26 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m glad you say that, because I frequently have this conversation with peers elsewhere. Which part of “seven-year lockup” did you find confusing? The illiquidity premium exists because it’s illiquid. If you want liquidity, well, here’s a hundred trillion dollars in the public fixed income markets. Have at it. Am I being too harsh, or is that a fair statement?

00:38:51 SETH BERNSTEIN: Look, I think people want to get the stuff sold, and so they try to do what they can. But frankly, I think giving any expectation — and frankly, I think the documents were pretty clear — that liquidity isn’t there. But I think better that we go through this now, before there’s any significant credit deterioration. I mean, clearly there’s some deterioration out there.

00:39:13 BARRY RITHOLTZ: It’s relatively — for anyone who lived through the GFC — pretty modest. This is —

00:39:18 SETH BERNSTEIN: It’s nothing. So the truth of the matter is, while there will be loans that go bad, I think most of these funds will be pretty fine at the end of the day. And ultimately, there’s a role for it to play. But it’s really — our focus is much more institutionally focused rather than —

00:39:34 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Than what we’ve seen in some of the areas in it. And just so people understand, there’s a — depending on the funds — two, three, four percent default expectation built into these models. It’s not like, oh my God, something defaulted. That’s just what happens in the normal cost.

00:39:53 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s the nature of lending money. Yeah, and that’s absolutely true. Now, we have private credit in our private wealth businesses as well, and I think properly structured, it has a role for you, particularly if you have a tax-advantaged location to put it.

00:40:08 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk a little bit about private credit. I think the big issue from earlier this year — and hold aside the specific companies that kind of ran into trouble — but when you look at what’s going on, there’s a wide dispersion of underwriting quality. There’s some variance in how often and how precisely these marks happen in these non-traded things. And then, again, we come back to the redemptions in non-traded vehicles, which always kind of shock me. What does this industry need to do to get past the sort of difficult first half of the year we saw in 2026?

00:40:50 SETH BERNSTEIN: Post numbers which show that maybe there’s a deterioration, but it’s not meaningful yet. Educate clients on what’s going on by providing them more transparency — a sense of clarifying, you know, how many names are on your watch list? How many have gone non-accrual?

00:41:11 BARRY RITHOLTZ: There’s no obligation to do that currently.

00:41:14 SETH BERNSTEIN: There is, and they do it for accounting and reporting reasons. But ultimately, regular, periodic updating of your client probably makes them more comfortable with what’s going on. You should be over-communicating during periods like this.

00:41:27 BARRY RITHOLTZ: That’s really — during periods like this, or always?

00:41:31 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, I think always, because ultimately they’re trusting that you’re giving them a balanced view of what’s going on.

00:41:37 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And to be fair, the headlines are not about the whole industry. It’s about a small handful of companies that have run into modest issues. Again, we’re not in —

00:41:52 SETH BERNSTEIN: And there’s always been fraud. I mean, that’s what we’ve seen come out from time to time in —

00:41:55 BARRY RITHOLTZ: A couple of places.

00:41:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: Sure, in a couple of places. But the truth of the matter is, there’s been an enormous amount of money that’s focused on this segment. And so I think you’re absolutely right. Structuring, terms and pricing got out of whack. But frankly, it’s a much better time to be investing today, post that event.

00:42:14 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk a little bit about where this space is going. For most of my career, private credit has been pretty much all institutional. Over the past few years, we’ve seen a big take-up from the wealth management side — RIAs, et cetera. And then a lot of conversations about this being available for retirement accounts or 401(k)s. Tell us your thoughts. What do you think happens with private credit, and how do we do this the right way so we don’t run into these problems?

00:42:45 SETH BERNSTEIN: I think actually target date funds, 401(k)s generally, might be a perfectly appropriate place for it. Highly predictable needs. You have professional management making those decisions, usually separate from the people managing the money themselves. The sponsors of those 401(k) plans are pretty sophisticated investors in their own right. Private credit, particularly for individuals who need the income that those portfolios will generate, might have a very welcome spot in it. And in fact, we are, we think, leaders in working with other private asset managers in developing vehicles to utilize side by side with your target date funds in order to build highly diversified private credit, private equity, private real estate exposures for the beneficiaries of those plans. To me, that’s an institutional purchase, because there’s someone intermediating that decision.

00:43:57 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So let’s talk about that group. It’s AllianceBernstein, Brookfield, and Carlyle working together. How did this come together, and where do you think this goes?

00:44:08 SETH BERNSTEIN: Well, I think it came together as we were talking to other firms about what we thought. We’ve been a pioneer in the 401(k) business, in building particularly custom glide paths and target dates for big, sophisticated plan sponsors — state plans, corporate plans. And there was clearly a desire to get a higher return built in over time into these portfolios, given the aging population, the need for diversification and different sources of return. And so we went and polled a number of different firms, and we ended up finding we had really compatible philosophies and capabilities with Carlyle. We engaged with a number of firms in trying to understand who would be a natural complement to us. And from a private or real asset side, we thought Brookfield would be a very strong partner. And from a private equity side, we thought Carlyle brought a lot to the table. So we ultimately formed it. And it’s very early days. I think the industry has been too enthusiastic about how quickly all of this will be adopted. Plan sponsors tend to be a pretty conservative group of people at the end of the day, and it’s going to take years for this really to develop. But 10 years from now, will that be part of most of the large plans? I suspect it will be.

00:45:35 BARRY RITHOLTZ: How do you address some of the criticism? Anytime we see a new 401(k) plan come along, or a response come along, I always am raising my eyebrows about how much the industry — and to some degree you can blame BlackRock and Vanguard for this — has driven fees down generally, but even more so in 401(k)s. In the old days, I would look over a 401(k) and be aghast at, why are you paying 2% for an S&P 500 fund? This doesn’t make any sense. Now I look across some of the 401(k)s that I see, and they’re very inexpensive. Can privates find their way into 401(k)s at a competitive price point?

00:46:20 SETH BERNSTEIN: Yes. I think for two reasons. One, these are institutional investors in their own right, so they’re going to negotiate hard to get lower fees. Insurers don’t pay huge fees for private credit, because the cost of funds matters enormously to them. Secondly, it’s a very small portion of the total portfolio, and frankly, the cost of administering the overall plan. So between their competitive power as buyers, institutional buyers, and the small component of the total target date portfolio that they’re going to constitute, it’s a pretty small part of the fee burden that a client is going to be carrying. And frankly, it should be fairly easy to outperform net of fees.

00:47:08 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And that’s all anyone really cares about.

00:47:10 SETH BERNSTEIN: And that’s really all that people care about.

00:47:11 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right? Especially — we’ve been in a low rate environment for so long. The expectation is maybe it’s higher for longer, but not 10 years. So we’ll be back to a lower interest rate — not zero, but lower — interest rate environment, and people want some yield. That’s really the driving thinking here.

00:47:29 SETH BERNSTEIN: I think that’s exactly what the thing is. Look, if you look at the supers in Australia, which are really interesting innovations — the superannuation funds in Australia have been intellectual leaders in how to think about retirement. And one of the really interesting things they do is they structure glide paths through retirement rather than to retirement. The last thing most people need at age 65 is to be predominantly in short-term fixed income and cash. You need to be invested.

00:48:02 BARRY RITHOLTZ: On the assumption you have another 20, 25 years to go.

00:48:05 SETH BERNSTEIN: Even 10 years. Yes. Most people don’t have enough money to retire, right? So a lot of people defer their ultimate retirement and get supplemental income elsewhere. So planning into retirement, I think, is a pretty prudent thing to do. Ultimately, if you’re able to tie that to purchasing annuities at a pretty low cost — so not purchasing them necessarily upfront, but maybe planning your target dates to end with a pool of liquidity to turn around and buy annuities at age 75, for example — you could really reduce the cost of that and give people income protection for a longer period in their life. I think there are really interesting things that are going to continue to evolve in the target date space.

00:48:47 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really, really interesting. Since you mentioned 65, I have to ask: you’re coming up on a decade as CEO. Do you think about succession planning? Have you thought about who follows you when you decide to take your retirement?

00:49:07 SETH BERNSTEIN: You see, I think that’s one of my most basic obligations, and we spend a lot of time on succession planning, not just for me but for all the senior leadership of our firm. And yes, we have plans in place, and I don’t expect to be there —

00:49:27 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Forever.

00:49:28 SETH BERNSTEIN: Forever. Right. So, yes.

00:49:30 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So given that you’re there, in a few months, 10 years: what are you most proud of? What decisions did you make that you wish you could undo? And what of the long-term plan remains unfinished at AllianceBernstein?

00:49:47 SETH BERNSTEIN: Oh, good question. What should I have done that I didn’t do? I should have put my own people in quicker. Just as a learning to me: any new CEO, you need people you really trust can execute a transition and are bought into it. And change is a good thing. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. Secondly, I’m particularly proud of what we’ve done in our private credit space. I’m really proud of what we’ve done in the insurance space. I think those are winners. We have built a market-leading SMA platform for munis. We are growing really rapidly. We’ve automated the investment process. We give people choice, we give people information, and we give people client service that they don’t get at other firms. And it’s been growing like a weed for a while now. I’m very proud of what our fixed income team has done there. I think our private wealth business remains a gem. We have incredibly loyal clients, and I’d love to grow that business more rapidly than we have. We are growing at a good rate, but we grow organically. We haven’t grown inorganically, frankly, because valuations for RIAs are hard to justify. Also, we are very sensitive to the cultural implications of big mergers. They just don’t have a great track record of working, either in the wealth management space or the investment management space.

00:51:26 BARRY RITHOLTZ: So last question, before I get to my favorites, which I have to ask you as both the current CEO and former CFO: the AB stock price has been fairly stable. Your dividends are pretty beefy, something like nine or 10%. Is that something that is by design, or is it just the nature of — you guys throw off a lot of free cash flow?

00:51:52 SETH BERNSTEIN: The industry throws off an enormous amount of free cash flow, and in a mature business, you should probably be distributing it. In our case, it’s by design. We’re about the last publicly traded partnership.

00:52:05 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Which is an unusual structure in itself.

00:52:07 SETH BERNSTEIN: Very unusual. The only place people used to see them was really in MLPs and stuff, you know, in the energy sector in particular, and in real estate.

00:52:16 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And the dreaded K-1s.

00:52:17 SETH BERNSTEIN: And we issue K-1s, so that’s a hassle, which limits institutional interest in the stock. But that’s who we are. That’s what we have.

00:52:29 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I find that such a fascinating, quirky thing. And yet I guess it’s the institutional allergy to K-1s; otherwise, I would imagine there’d be broader ownership of a coupon like that. It’s essentially a high-yielding bond with an equity kicker.

00:52:52 SETH BERNSTEIN: That’s essentially it. It’s a convert.

00:52:54 BARRY RITHOLTZ: That’s what it looks like.

00:52:56 SETH BERNSTEIN: And I mean, the truth of the matter is that if I really believed — if the board really believed — the stock price would really pop, if our majority owner didn’t have a negative tax implication of doing it, I think you’re obliged to look at it. But the honest answer is, if you do it and you don’t get that pop, you’ve got a lot of people who are not so happy with you.

00:53:20 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Right. To say the very least. All right, I only have you for a few more minutes, so let’s jump to our favorite questions that we ask all of our guests. Starting with: who are your mentors who helped shape your career?

00:53:32 SETH BERNSTEIN: Oh, I had a number of mentors. I guess my most influential mentor was my mother. She was a very successful advertising executive, and she was no-nonsense, always. But when I go beyond that, at JPMorgan, the guy who ran equity capital markets and believed in me, a guy named Brian Watson, who ended up running the venture capital and private equity business of JPMorgan before the merger. He was a really instrumental mentor to me. I think the guy who runs Equitable, Mark Pearson, has been an unbelievable mentor and partner in running it, because the relationship between those two firms was rocky for a time. And I think we’ve run it as one larger business while maintaining the individuality of the individual business units. Those are three people that come to mind.

00:54:32 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really, really interesting. Let’s talk about books. What are some of your favorites? What are you reading currently?

00:54:39 SETH BERNSTEIN: I am reading the new book on the Trump administration that came out, that Maggie Haberman wrote.

00:54:46 BARRY RITHOLTZ: She’s always a fun, fiery writer.

00:54:49 SETH BERNSTEIN: She sure is. And it brings it home, and it brings it live. During COVID, a bunch of friends and I got together and created a book club. And we never read fiction. And so for a while, while the book club was operating, we read a ton of fiction, which was —

00:55:09 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Give us a few names.

00:55:11 SETH BERNSTEIN: We read The Razor’s Edge. We read Kim by Rudyard Kipling. We read — God, I’m having a senior moment, which come more and more frequently, and only travel in one direction —

00:55:33 BARRY RITHOLTZ: As an older man.

00:55:34 SETH BERNSTEIN: It gets —

00:55:34 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Worse. As an older man, I can tell you it only — I’m a day older than you, and let me just share my experience: it only gets worse.

00:55:41 SETH BERNSTEIN: Right. One of the books we read, which I love, was James, which is kind of a retelling of the Huckleberry Finn story.

00:55:52 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Oh, really?

00:55:54 SETH BERNSTEIN: It’s a fantastic — James.

00:55:56 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I’m going to definitely put that on my list.

00:56:00 SETH BERNSTEIN: Tom Sawyer. Yeah.

00:56:01 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Yeah. Since you mentioned what you were doing during the pandemic, what about streaming? Are you watching or listening to anything?

00:56:09 SETH BERNSTEIN: No, my wife hates me because I don’t watch stuff with her.

00:56:12 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Oh, really?

00:56:13 SETH BERNSTEIN: I mean, we did. We watched a lot of things like Shrinking. I love it.

00:56:17 BARRY RITHOLTZ: We love Shrinking.

00:56:18 SETH BERNSTEIN: Yeah. I was a big Game of Thrones fan, stuff like that. But no, I don’t. I read a lot. So I’m not great at that.

00:56:26 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Final two questions. What sort of advice would you give to a recent college grad interested in a career in either investing, wealth management, fixed income trading, anything along those lines?

00:56:40 SETH BERNSTEIN: Sure. My advice to them is never act like you know the answer if you don’t, because people aren’t going to trust you because of your experience. So if you lose that trust early, it’s really hard to regain. Two —

00:56:54 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Wait — don’t fake it till you make it? Because that was —

00:56:57 SETH BERNSTEIN: I think you’re out of your mind.

00:56:59 BARRY RITHOLTZ: I heard that year after year after year, and always hated it.

00:57:03 SETH BERNSTEIN: The second thing I would say to you is the other side of that coin, which is: ask lots of questions. It’s okay. I mean, you can get totally irritating, and I’m going to throw you out of my office eventually, but I don’t expect you to know the answer.

00:57:18 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And our final question: what do you know about the world of investing today that might have been useful 30, 40 years ago, when you were first getting started?

00:57:29 SETH BERNSTEIN: People who think they can time the market, and do, and actually can prove out that they really do it well — you can count on one hand. Diversification: no one diversifies to get rich. You diversify to stay rich.

00:57:44 BARRY RITHOLTZ: And those are two very different skill sets, aren’t they?

00:57:47 SETH BERNSTEIN: Exactly.

00:57:48 BARRY RITHOLTZ: Really fascinating. Seth, thank you so much for being so generous with your time. This has been absolutely delightful. We have been speaking with Seth Bernstein. He is the CEO of AllianceBernstein and the Head of Asset Management at Equitable Holdings. If you enjoy this conversation, well, check out any of the 659 we’ve done over the past 12 years. You can find those at Bloomberg, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the crack staff that helps put these conversations together each and every week. Sean Russo is my head of research. Anna Luke is my producer. And today is the last episode of Alexis Noriega, my video producer, who helped bring Masters in Business to the video world over the past year. I just want to say an extra special thank you to Alexis for everything she’s done for us. I’m Barry Ritholtz. You’ve been listening to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio.

~~~