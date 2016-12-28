10 Wednesday AM Reads

Hey, is your boss still away on vacation? Here is what you should do in their absence: morning train reads!
• The 2016 Financial Market Awards (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Donald Trump’s market-moving tweets are a huge scandal waiting to happen (LA Times)
• The World Nears Peak Fossil Fuels for Electricity (Bloomberg)
• ‘Duck Dynasty’ vs. ‘Modern Family’: 50 Maps of the U.S. Cultural Divide (The Upshot)
• Everybody Lies on Social Media—Just Ask Bankruptcy Asset Hunters (Wall Street Journal)
• Why time management is ruining our lives (The Guardian)
• 13 undeniably good things that happened in 2016 (PBS)
• Data shows that using science in an argument just makes people more partisan (Quartz)
• Israel Proves the Desalination Era Is Here (Scientific American)
• American football could fall like the gladiators of ancient Rome (New York Post)
What are you reading?
The yield curve steepens during easing cycles and flattens during tightening cycles
Source: @bySamRo
