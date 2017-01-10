10 Friday AM Reads

The big day is here! Kick it off right with our morning train reads:

• Sell Netflix, Buy Blockbuster (Irrelevant Investor)

• Investors Need to Look Well Beyond the Inauguration (Bloomberg View) see also What Really Happened to the Stock Market During the Obama Years (Time)

• How statistics lost their power – and why we should fear what comes next (Guardian)

• How curiosity can protect the mind from bias (BBC) see also How to Overcome Unconscious Bias (Scientific American)

• What the US Constitution would look like if translated into 140 character Tweets (USA Today)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Charley Ellis, Chair of of the Yale Endowment, Vanguard Board member, and all around finance legend.

