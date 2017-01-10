10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning after day before press conference AM train reads:

• WHO* warns of outbreak of virulent new ‘Economic Reality’ virus (Elgar)

• Better Investing TV, Come on Down! (bps and pieces)

• Narrative and Numbers: How a number cruncher learned to tell stories! (Musings on Markets)

• At last, the music industry rediscovers its mojo: After their digital mauling, record labels have finally hit on a winning formula (Financial Times)

• Poker may be the latest game to fold against artificial intelligence (MIT Technology Review)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!