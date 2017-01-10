10 Tuesday AM Reads

Our Two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• How You Can #Resist … With Your Portfolio (Reformed Broker)

• Blame Technology, Not Longer Life Spans, for Health Spending Increases (Upshot) see also To fight their negative image on prices, drug companies launch a major ad campaign (Washington Post)

• Much of the Cuisine We Now Know, and Think of as Ours, Came to Us by War (Smithsonian) see also The Ever Expanding World of Wine Takes Your Palate to Unexpected Places (Smithsonian)

• Andy Puzder’s fast-food industry sticks taxpayers with costs of supporting its workers (LA Times)

• Trump vs. Your Brain: What psychology tells us about life under a leader totally indifferent to the truth. (Politico) see also Trump’s real war isn’t with the media. It’s with facts. (Vox)