10 Wednesday AM Reads

Get the latest buzz with these golden morning train reads:
• Millennials may need to double how much they save for retirement (Washington Post)
• 10 Things You Can’t Learn From a Backtest (Wealth of Common Sense)
• How a group of Redditors is creating a fake stock market to figure out the value of memes (The Verge)
• How To Cut Your Email Time In Half (Fast Company)
• Someone Is Rewriting Trump’s Tweets Like A Grown-Up, And He Could Learn From It (Bored Panda)
What are you reading?
