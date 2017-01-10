10 Wednesday AM Reads

January 11, 2017 7:49am by

Get the latest buzz with these golden morning train reads:

• Millennials may need to double how much they save for retirement (Washington Post)
• 10 Things You Can’t Learn From a Backtest (Wealth of Common Sense)
• How a group of Redditors is creating a fake stock market to figure out the value of memes (The Verge)
• How To Cut Your Email Time In Half (Fast Company)
• Someone Is Rewriting Trump’s Tweets Like A Grown-Up, And He Could Learn From It (Bored Panda)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under