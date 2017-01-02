10 Monday (New Years Day Observed) Reads

Slept late, ready for a hearty breakfast of homemade buttermilk pancakes, and ready to devour these bonus day-off morning reads:

• Where to Find Yield: The best—and worst—places for income in a rising-rate world. (Barron’s)

• To Be a Great Investor, Worry More About Being Wrong Than Right: There’s a difference between the truth and what you think ought to be true (Wall Street Journal)

• Becoming Michael Lewis (Washington Post)

• They’re Not Jamie Dimon: Few CEOs Bought Their Own Stock in ’16 (Bloomberg)

• 3 Recommendations for Fund Companies Not Named Vanguard (Morningstar)

• Brain activity is too complicated for humans to decipher. Machines can decode it for us. (Vox)

• The Year in Technology: 2016 in Charts (Gadfly)

• 21 everyday phrases that come straight from Shakespeare’s plays (Business Insider)

• Dave Barry’s Year in Review: Trump and the ‘hideous monstrosity’ that was 2016 (Washington Magazine)

• I Hereby Resolve … (Bloomberg View)

What are you doing with your day off?

Current defense valuations are well above their historical average





Source: MoneyBeat

