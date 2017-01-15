10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• All of the fucks given in 2016 (Medium)

• It’s Asset Managers’ Turn to Sweat (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• What Did People Think About The First iPhone? (Digg) see also The iPhone turns 10: a visual history of Apple’s most important product (The Verge)

• Money-making with Trump index, Wall Streeter says (joking?) (AJC)

• Millennials earn 20% less than Boomers did at same stage of life (USA Today)

• You Thought This Was Rock Bottom, America, But the Russians Are Knocking From Below (Moscow Times) see also The Secret Source of Putin’s Evil (Vanity Fair)

• Milton Friedman’s Cherished Theory Is Laid to Rest (Bloomberg View)

• These Google Home Bots Falling in Love is the Most Beautiful Romance of 2017 (Inverse)

• George Plimpton and Papa in Cuba: When Ernest Hemingway agreed to his famous Paris Review interview, he had no idea he’d be helping the CIA. (Guernica)

• A Gorgeous, but Mysterious, Astrophoto of Andromeda (Slate)