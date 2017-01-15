10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• All of the fucks given in 2016 (Medium)
• It’s Asset Managers’ Turn to Sweat (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• What Did People Think About The First iPhone? (Digg) see also The iPhone turns 10: a visual history of Apple’s most important product (The Verge)
• Money-making with Trump index, Wall Streeter says (joking?) (AJC)
• Millennials earn 20% less than Boomers did at same stage of life (USA Today)
• You Thought This Was Rock Bottom, America, But the Russians Are Knocking From Below (Moscow Times) see also The Secret Source of Putin’s Evil (Vanity Fair)
• Milton Friedman’s Cherished Theory Is Laid to Rest (Bloomberg View)
• These Google Home Bots Falling in Love is the Most Beautiful Romance of 2017 (Inverse)
• George Plimpton and Papa in Cuba: When Ernest Hemingway agreed to his famous Paris Review interview, he had no idea he’d be helping the CIA. (Guernica)
• A Gorgeous, but Mysterious, Astrophoto of Andromeda (Slate)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brett Steenbarger, clinical psychologist and trading coach who works with such legendary firms as Tudor Investments.
Service vs Product Inflation
Source: WSJ
