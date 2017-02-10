10 Friday AM Reads

My post blizzard morning train reads:

• Norquist: The Trump Tax Cut: How much, how soon, how certain (Ozy)

• Inside the Uber Side Hustle: For many ridesharing drivers, getting behind the wheel is just a way to market their real ambitions (The Ringer)

• Russians Engineer a Brilliant Slot Machine Cheat—And Casinos Have No Fix (Wired)

• Bee optimistic: this drone can still pollinate plants even if all the bees die (The Verge)

• The Troll Taunter: A young Wikipedia editor withstood a decade of online abuse. Now she’s fighting back — on Wikipedia itself. (Backchannel) see also I Helped Create the Milo Trolling Playbook. You Should Stop Playing Right Into It. (Observer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Kahneman, behavioral & cognitive psychologist, author of Thinking Fast & Slow, and winner of the 2002 Nobel prize for economics.

