10 Thursday AM Reads

In between shoveling and snow blowing, enjoy our 10-12 inch pile of morning train reads:
• The Next American Farm Bust Is Upon Us (Wall Street Journal)
• How Jimmy Iovine Plans to Take Apple Music to New Heights (Variety)
• Sex doesn’t sell any more, activism does. And don’t the big brands know it (Guardian)
• The Freedom To Be Fleeced: Making Financial Hustles Great Again (Daily Beast) see also Melania Expounds on Public Service, Trump-Style (BloombergView)
• It’s Not Foreigners Who are Plotting Here: What the Data Really Show (Lawfare)
What are you reading?
