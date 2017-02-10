10 Thursday AM Reads

In between shoveling and snow blowing, enjoy our 10-12 inch pile of morning train reads:

• The Next American Farm Bust Is Upon Us (Wall Street Journal)

• How Jimmy Iovine Plans to Take Apple Music to New Heights (Variety)

• Sex doesn’t sell any more, activism does. And don’t the big brands know it (Guardian)

• The Freedom To Be Fleeced: Making Financial Hustles Great Again (Daily Beast) see also Melania Expounds on Public Service, Trump-Style (BloombergView)

• It’s Not Foreigners Who are Plotting Here: What the Data Really Show (Lawfare)