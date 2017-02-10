10 Thursday AM Reads

I have accepted the role of Secretary of Morning Reads in the new administration. Lets begin:

• Welcome to Greenwich, China: Hedge funds didn’t exist in China 5 years ago. Now they have their own version of Greenwich (Bloomberg)

• Should Stocks Be Worth More Now Than They Used To Be? (Irrelevant Investor)

• You May Be Part of a Global Supply Chain (strategy+business)

• Why We Dig In (Reformed Broker) see also How being wrong can help us get it right (Financial Times)

• Ageing gracefully: an idiot’s guide (The Guardian)

What are you reading?

