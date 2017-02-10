10 Thursday AM Reads

I have accepted the role of Secretary of Morning Reads in the new administration. Lets begin:
• Welcome to Greenwich, China: Hedge funds didn’t exist in China 5 years ago. Now they have their own version of Greenwich (Bloomberg)
• Should Stocks Be Worth More Now Than They Used To Be? (Irrelevant Investor)
• You May Be Part of a Global Supply Chain (strategy+business)
• Why We Dig In (Reformed Broker) see also How being wrong can help us get it right (Financial Times)
• Ageing gracefully: an idiot’s guide (The Guardian)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!