10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Kahneman, behavioral & cognitive psychologist, author of Thinking Fast & Slow, and winner of the 2002 Nobel prize for economics.

Federal Spending Versus Tax Revenue



Source: Washington Post

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!