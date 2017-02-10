10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Why America’s Airports Suck:And how New York City — the worst offender — plans to make them suck less (Institutional Investor)
• Code-Dependent: Pros and Cons of the Algorithm Age (Pew Research Center)
• Factor Investing is More Art, and Less Science (Alpha Architect)
• Steve Young Is an Athlete Who’s Actually Good at Finance: The next time you see him on ESPN, remember, he’s probably thinking about private equity (BloombergBusinessweek)
• The Next American Farm Bust Is Upon Us (Wall Street Journal) see also This Is the New Face of American Unemployment (Bloomberg)
• The man behind the fiscal fiasco in Illinois (Reuters)
• Anthony Bourdain’s Moveable Feast: Guided by a lusty appetite for indigenous culture and cuisine, the swaggering chef has become a travelling statesman. (New Yorker)
• The high-tech war on science fraud (The Guardian)
• Against Normalization: The Lesson of the “Munich Post” (Los Angeles Review of Books) see also How America Lost Its Identity (Spiegel)
• An Innovator at the Vatican: The Vatican Museums’ new director aims to focus on conservation, restoration and crowd control (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Kahneman, behavioral & cognitive psychologist, author of Thinking Fast & Slow, and winner of the 2002 Nobel prize for economics.
Federal Spending Versus Tax Revenue
Source: Washington Post
